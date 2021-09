This weekend, the Kingdom of Morocco will be presenting a unique event at Hudson Yards—it’s a pop-up store, except that everything on offer is free. In an effort to raise awareness of the wealth of products grown and made in Morocco, the Kingdom of Morocco is working through its Ministry of Agriculture to host Morocco: Kingdom of Taste, an event that runs from September 25th-29th at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. The pop-up is open to the public between 1pm to 5pm, Saturday through Wednesday, and is designed to tell the story of Morocco’s agricultural wealth through an immersive space, VR headsets, product samples, and cooking demonstrations by renowned Los Angeles-based Moroccan Chef, Lalla Mina. There is no admission price for this event. Morocco: Kingdom of Taste is totally free.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO