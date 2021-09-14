Dreamy outdoor spaces await you this weekend in the Short North

Cincinnati is home to an abundance of protected greenspaces, nature preserves, trails, and parks. Most residents live within a 10-minute walk of our city’s parks, and Green Umbrella is here to celebrate with over 100 free events for the whole family. On September 25–26, the 18th annual Great Outdoor Weekend is about making sure that everyone has access to the great outdoors and the best outdoor recreation and nature education programming. The two-day event features activities hosted by dozens of organizations at locations across the Greater Cincinnati area, including Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Great Parks of Hamilton County alone has planned concerts, astronomy, paddling, animal experiences, and golfing to do over the weekend. There’s something for everyone—people of all age groups and abilities can join in on the fun, and many activities are transit accessible. Here are some of the highlights.

