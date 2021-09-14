CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Dreamy outdoor spaces await you this weekend in the Short North

By 614now Staff
614now.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall may be quickly approaching, but that doesn’t mean there’s still not time to take on some end-of-summer outdoor projects, or start your garden/patio wish list for 2022. The Short North Civic Association’s Annual Tour of Homes & Gardens is back for its 46th year this weekend, and tickets are...

614now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

New Gainesville parking deck could add retail space, outdoor plaza

Downtown Gainesville’s new North Parking Deck may add additional space for retail and restaurants. The city is seeking proposals to develop property adjacent to the planned parking deck at 130 Main St. NW, which would include 6,500 square feet of retail space to be built at Brenau Avenue and attached to the parking deck, according to a request for proposal from the city advertised on Sept. 8. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 6.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Winchester News Gazette

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vip
cincinnatimagazine.com

Choose From Over 100 Events at Great Outdoor Weekend

Cincinnati is home to an abundance of protected greenspaces, nature preserves, trails, and parks. Most residents live within a 10-minute walk of our city’s parks, and Green Umbrella is here to celebrate with over 100 free events for the whole family. On September 25–26, the 18th annual Great Outdoor Weekend is about making sure that everyone has access to the great outdoors and the best outdoor recreation and nature education programming. The two-day event features activities hosted by dozens of organizations at locations across the Greater Cincinnati area, including Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Great Parks of Hamilton County alone has planned concerts, astronomy, paddling, animal experiences, and golfing to do over the weekend. There’s something for everyone—people of all age groups and abilities can join in on the fun, and many activities are transit accessible. Here are some of the highlights.
CINCINNATI, OH
Domaine

12 Inspiring Outdoor Spaces You'll Want to Use All Year Long

A good outdoor space is game-changing. It gives you a short escape from the routines and responsibilities of the indoor world, allowing you to reset, recharge, and just be. The best part is that you don't need a huge backyard or a scenic landscape (although that certainly doesn't hurt)—a small balcony can be just as transformative, as long as it's designed well.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Buffalo News

Outdoor Spaces: A 'food forest' in the City of Tonawanda

Mouse melons. Watermelon radishes. Tromboncino (“trombone”) squash. These are just a few plants that can be found in the City of Tonawanda garden of Ben and Natalie Bolyard. The couple have eliminated the lawn in the back and front of their home, mulched the ground and planted more than 50...
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wordpressdotcom

Red Bank street fair to make its long-awaited return this weekend

Call it an unexpected treat, but it looks like the Red Bank street fair will be making its long-awaited return this Sunday, September 12, featuring live music, crafters, food, rides, and much more!. Red Bank Street Fair is filled with crafters, food vendors, rides, and shopping. Plenty of fun for...
RED BANK, NJ
ocala-news.com

Murals are transforming Ocala’s indoor, outdoor spaces

A collection of murals across indoor and outdoor spaces in Ocala have slowly changed the landscape of the city’s public art scene. Multiple city officials, including City Manager Sandra Wilson, have consistently praised the efforts of local cultural arts organizations, artists, businesses, and city staff to beautify Ocala’s public spaces.
OCALA, FL
Mining Journal

Outdoors North

“It’s a million miles to the city from the hills and valleys we know; it’s a million miles to the city and someday we all want to go.” — Tom T. Hall. When I was a little kid, the world we knew was small, but it was big to us.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Free outdoor dance performances by General Mischief and Kinesis Project this weekend

As the summer comes to a close this month, two NYC-based dance companies are offering free outdoor performances over the upcoming weekend, while the weather is still agreeable and with COVID-19 protocol still in place. Under the direction of Emily Smyth Vartanian, General Mischief Dance Theatre combines high-level storytelling, high-quality...
THEATER & DANCE
MyTexasDaily

5 tips for a pet-friendly outdoor space

(BPT) - Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households have adopted new pets, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association. Simultaneously, the popularity of outdoor living spaces has also spiked. To ensure your backyard is a welcoming retreat for your furry family members, follow these pet-friendly outdoor living tips:
PETS
614now.com

Free retro arcade, three full bars planned for Agave & Rye’s new Grandview location

The popular Mexican street food-inspired eatery Agave & Rye is coming to Grandview later this year. And it’s bringing more than just an attractive restaurant space with it. According to Agave & Rye founder Yavonne Sarber, one of the highlights of the Grandview eatery will be a vintage arcade that’s free for all their guests. It will feature more than 20 classic arcade games, such as Donkey Kong, Pac Man, and more.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
614now.com

Oktoberbest: Your guide to Columbus Oktoberfest beer

If you’ve been to a grocery store any time in the last decade or so, you probably know that craft beer is a highly seasonal enterprise. And while a crisp spring saison or a dark and complex winter stout might come to mind, likely the most iconic of the craft beer seasonals is the Oktoberfest. The style—an amber-colored lager that retains a lighter body despite its solid malt backbone—is also referred to as märzen or festbier.
COLUMBUS, OH
cepro.com

Screen Innovations Zen 2 Shade Solution Transforms Outdoor Spaces

Screen Innovations (SI), the CEDIA industry’s fastest-growing manufacturer of motorized and manual window coverings, brings beautiful motorized shading to the outdoors with the introduction of Zen 2. The first décor-minded outdoor shading solution, Screen Innovations Zen 2 boasts an elegant, customizable, architecturally friendly design that effortlessly transforms decks, gazebos, patios, and other outdoor areas into comfortable, stylish living spaces.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy