How one Jewish prayer helped to heal a distinctly non-Jewish community
The first time I heard “Avinu Malkeinu,” I was at the top of Arthur’s Seat, a dead volcano in the center of the city of Edinburgh, Scotland. The climb to the top and back is 2 miles. It was earlier this year, sometime in June. In the wake of the COVID outbreak during the previous year, when suddenly being outdoors was safer than being indoors, walks like this became a daily practice for me. The thing that kept me (semi)sane for the past 18 months.forward.com
Comments / 0