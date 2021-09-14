CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds links - Playoff racin’ with the Cardinals and Padres, Jesse Winker nears return

By Wick Terrell
Red Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good News - The Cincinnati Reds woke up this morning in sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in the National League, thanks to yet another San Diego Padres loss. The Bad News - The Cincinnati Reds are 16.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the right to host the one-game Wild Card playoff, a number that’s indicative of just how much better the Dodgers have been throughout the course of this season.

www.redreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
SportsGrid

Reds’ OF Jesse Winker’s Return Is Delayed

Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports that Reds outfielder Jesse Winker experienced a setback as he recovers from an intercostal strain in the rib cage area. There was some hope that Winker could be sent out on a rehab assignment this weekend, but now that’s going to be pushed back. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Brad Brach
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Ryan Braun
chatsports.com

NL wild-card race: The weekend ahead for the Reds, Padres, Cardinals and Phillies

ST. LOUIS – There are three weeks left in the National League wild-card race and there are four teams separated by 3½ games. The San Diego Padres hold a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds, but they’ll have to earn it with a daunting schedule. The Padres have the toughest remaining schedule in baseball, facing opponents with a combined .602 winning percentage.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres could swing the wild-card race on road trips

CHICAGO – With three teams separated by two games for the final National League wild-card spot, a couple of road trips for the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres could become the differentiator between the teams. The Reds began a nine-game, 11-day road trip to play the Chicago Cubs, St....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#The National League#The Bad News#The Cincinnati Reds#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#The Pittsburgh Pirates#No Cincinnati Reds#Tm#Aaa Louisville#Lhp#Mvp#Brewers
houstonmirror.com

Padres look to protect playoff position as Angels visit

The San Diego Padres are playing good baseball again, and their recent success has catapulted them back into a playoff spot heading into a two-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels beginning Tuesday night. The Padres have won five of their past eight games to overtake the CincinnatiReds for...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

RedsXtra: How last year's playoff run 'makes a difference' for the Cincinnati Reds

ST. LOUIS – Most Cincinnati Reds players learned what it was like to play a stretch of must-win games during their chase for a playoff spot last year. The Reds had a 20-26 record with 14 games remaining in the 60-game season, three games back in the wild-card race despite an expanded postseason field. They had the fourth-worst record in the National League on Sept. 12.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

It would serve the interests of the St. Louis Cardinals to win their series against the Cincinnati Reds

With 23 games to go the St. Louis Cardinals are 71-68. They are three games back of San Diego for the second Wild Card spot. Two games ahead of them are the Cincinnati Reds at 74-67, just one game back of the second Wild Card spot. To make the playoffs the Cardinals must jump ahead of the Reds in the standings. The easiest way to do that is to win this weekend’s series.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus Dispatch

Reds lead Padres, Cardinals by 1/2 game in National League wild-card standings

The good news is that the Cincinnati Reds regained a slim lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League wild-card standings with the Padres' 9-1 loss Monday night. The bad news is the Padres aren't alone 1/2 game back of Cincinnati. The St. Louis Cardinals also are within 1/2 game of the Reds after defeating the Mets, 7-0, on Monday night in New York.
MLB
MLB

No pushovers for Padres in playoff push

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres did precisely what they were supposed to do on Wednesday night, dispatching a subpar Angels team with relative ease. They didn't do enough of that this season, as their 37-35 record against sub-.500 opposition attests. But they did it on Wednesday -- and the more wins in the bank against lower-level opposition, the better.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jesse Winker, Shogo Akiyama on 10-day injured list

Just a day after returning from the 10-day injured list, Jesse Winker is heading back to the IL due to the same intercostal strain that sidelined him for more than a month. The Reds announced that both Winker and fellow outfielder Shogo Akiyama have been placed on the 10-day IL, with Akiyama suffering from a right hamstring strain. The two open roster spots will be filled by outfielder TJ Friedl (whose contract was selected from Triple-A), and right-hander Art Warren, who was activated from the 60-day IL.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Arenado’s late blast gives Cardinals 6-4 win over Cincinnati Reds

Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer in the eighth inning off Lucas Sims gave the St. Louis Cardinals a come-from-behind 6-4 over the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. St. Louis Cardinals (72-69) 6 11 0. W: Reyes (7-8) L: Sims (5-3) SV: Gallegos (7) Statcast | Box Score | Game Thread. Cincinnati’s...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

'I worked so hard': Jose Barrero lifts Reds to win over Cardinals in return to roster

ST. LOUIS – Jose Barrero is viewed as the Cincinnati Reds' shortstop of the future, but excuse him for finding a way to contribute immediately. Barrero, a 23-year-old from Cuba, spent all season biding his time for an opportunity. After playing in 24 big-league games last year, he started the year in Double-A. He hit his way to Triple-A. He spent the last four days on the taxi squad after a brief stint in the Majors last month.
MLB
Reuters

Giants crush Padres, wrap up playoff berth

EditorsNote: 10th graf, separate run-together words. The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 on Monday night, using a five-run first inning against Yu Darvish as a springboard to a 9-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Tommy La Stella led off the bottom of the...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Padres, Reds tied for wild card spot; Blue Jays making noise

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy