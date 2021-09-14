CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Heavily-pregnant 31-year-old shot dead in front of two kids in 'senseless' attack

By William Walker
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

A heavily-pregnant woman was shot dead in front of her two children after her baby shower while trying to break up a fight between her ex and new boyfriend, say reports.

Shanice Young, 31, was tragically found with a gunshot wound to her head and unresponsive when police were called to the scene in New York at about 1.15am on Saturday.

She had been trying to break up a fight between the two men before she was shot.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.

The tragedy, described as 'senseless' by loved ones, occurred during her own baby shower at in Harlem, Manhattan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4582Nu_0bvntWhl00
Shanice Young was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries

Describing what happened to the Daily News the woman's dad Thurman Young, 57, said: "I helped her put her gifts in the car and I said, "I’ll see you tomorrow."'

"She was going to have her baby in five days. She said "This baby is coming in five days, Daddy, get ready." I said "I’ll be ready."'

Young was found to be unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, and sadly she was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

The woman's family told media that her daughters, who are aged 15 and six, had seen the shooting and watched as their mum was taken into an ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BaXCD_0bvntWhl00
A memorial appeared outside her apartment on Monday ( Image: ABC7 New York)

Her sister, Metania, told ABC 7 : "Shanice was a victim, She didn't have four children - she had two, and the third one died with her."

Writing on Facebook she said: "My heart I can’t...My sister really gone.

"If last night I knew was the last was the last time I get to see you I would have stayed you would have been alive.

"I can’t believe I let him do this you."

A friend, Shari Logan, wrote on Facebook: "'Shanice Young of Harlem was pregnant and killed by her ex after the baby shower.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends right now.

"This was completely senseless and unnecessary."

The gunman was believed to be wearing a camouflage mask, police sources quoted by the New York Post have said.

No arrests have been made yet while inquiries are ongoing.

