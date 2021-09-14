Tropical Storm Nicholas path tracker LIVE – Flash flood warnings & power outages as Texas & Louisiana smashed by storm

TROPICAL Storm Nicholas became a Category 1 hurricane after it made landfall in Texas on Monday night, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Now, Louisiana braces for heavy rain and threats of flash floods as Texas deals with widespread power outages.

Nicholas strengthened as it closed in on the Gulf Coast, threatening to bring heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding to Texas and Louisiana.

Storm trackers correctly predicted that the storm would make landfall by Monday night as the storm grew stronger as it moved toward the coastline.

The NHC warned of "life-threatening storm surge inundation" along the coast of Texas from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass.

Texas Gov Greg Abbott tweeted on Sunday night that the state had already begun mobilizing resources due to the threats of heavy rains, winds, and potential floods posed by Nicholas.

Read our Tropical Storm Nicholas live blog for the latest news and updates...

'MAJOR RAINFALL FLOOD THREAT'

"Tropical Storm Nicholas poses a major rainfall flood threat to parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and will also bring strong wind gusts and storm surge," the Weather Channel reported Monday evening.

WHAT IS A STORM SURGE WARNING?

According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm surge warning means "the danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 36 hours, in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone."

Inundation, in this instance, means flooding.

'CAN'T CATCH A BREAK'

"Nicholas has been downgraded to a tropical depression," meteorologist Justin Stapleton wrote on Tuesday night.

"Still slowly moving east into Louisiana and will (unfortunately) drop anywhere from 5-7" through Friday," he added.

"Poor folks can't catch a break this summer!"

NICHOLAS DOWNGRADED TO DEPRESSION LATE TUESDAY

Nicholas was downgraded to a "tropical depression" late Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center and Reuters.

It had previously strengthened to a Category 1 on Monday before weakening over time.

THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER IN TEXAS

Thousands of customers are without power in Texas tonight as Tropical Storm Nicholas slams through the region, according to the tracking site PowerOutage.us.

Some people remained without power two weeks after Hurricane Ida came through in Louisiana even before Nicholas made its way into the area as well, NPR reported.

PRESIDENT BIDEN APPROVES AID FOR LOUISIANA

President Joe Biden approved Louisiana's request for emergency aid in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas on Tuesday, CBS News reported.

That action will authorize FEMA to coordinate "all disaster relief efforts, which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency."

TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS DUMPS BUCKETS OF RAIN IN HOUSTON

More than nine inches of rain fell in Houston from Tropical Storm Nicholas as it slowed over the city Tuesday, CBS News reported.

The outlet noted that more than six million people are under flash flood alerts in an area reaching from southeast Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

NICHOLAS IS 14TH NAMED STORM

Tropical Storm Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The season is currently at its peak, with five tropical disturbances being monitored across the Atlantic basin.

FLASH FLOOD RISK

"Six to 10 inches of rain are expected to fall on a majority of the Louisiana coast in a warning area extending from west of Lake Charles beyond New Orleans," NPR reported on Tuesday.

Some parts of the state are still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida, which hit the area just a few weeks ago.

LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING MAY OCCUR

"Significant and life-threatening flooding" may be a concern with Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to Accuweather.

The threat is possible "particularly near landfall and into southern Louisiana, including Houston and areas hit hard by Ida," the site reported.

LOUISIANA COULD SEE 20 INCHES OF RAIN

Some areas in southern Louisiana could see isolated rain totals of 20 inches from Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Life-threatening flash flooding" is possible," NPR noted.

NICHOLAS IS SIXTH HURRICANE OF THE SEASON

Hurricane Nicholas became the sixth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season on Monday night.

Nicholas was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane that night "based on an observation of 76 mph sustained winds and a gust to 95 mph from a WeatherFlow sensor at Matagorda Bay, Texas," The Weather Channel reported.

WAS NICHOLAS A HURRICANE?

Tropical Storm Nicholas became a Category 1 hurricane on September 13.

It strengthened as it closed in on the Gulf Coast.

The storm threatened to bring heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding to Texas and Louisiana and can still do so even though it has been downgraded to a tropical storm again.

NICHOLAS WEAKENED ON TUESDAY

Tropical Storm Nicholas "significantly weakened Tuesday morning," according to The Texas Tribune.

Storm surge and tropical storm warnings are still in effect in some areas and the storm is still considered life-threatening even though it is no longer a hurricane.

LOUISIANA PREPARES

Louisiana is advised to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas as they continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.

LEFTOVER STORM SURGE

A dangerous storm surge is still present in Texas after Hurricane Nicholas touched down last night.

WIND KNOCKS OVER GAS STATION

The strong wind knocked down a gas station in Texas last night.

DRY AIR POSSIBLE

Dry air moving through the storm could lighten rainfall conditions for Wednesday, but floods are still possible.

STORM SURGE

Water levels are still high in Texas as they recover from last night's hurricane.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

A flash flood warning is in effect now through Thursday in New Orleans.

POWERFUL STORM

Hurricane Nicholas caused damage throughout Texas with power outages, roof damage, and trees down.

HIGH WATER

Hurricane Nicholas as completely ravaged piers in Texas.

FLASH FLOODS

Flash floods ravaged Texas last night due to Hurricane Nicholas.

LOUISIANA RAINS

Rain is beginning to fall in Louisiana as threats of flooding increase.

DAMAGE