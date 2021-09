Streaming and recording gameplay is more popular than ever. Some of the biggest names in games aren't pro players, but Youtube stars and Twitch streamers. Some of them even have been raking in millions of dollars in ad sales and promotional deals for the biggest brands. If you want a piece of that pie, or you just want to take your stream to the next level, you're going to need a high-quality video editor. Creating professional-level videos of your gameplay doesn't need to break the bank, because a lifetime subscription to the Gecata Game Recorder is on sale for only $20 (reg. $30) .

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO