Aiken, SC

USC Aiken ranks top 3 for 24th year in a row

By Shakailah Heard sheard@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 7 days ago
Buy Now Chancellor Dr. Daniel Heimmermann addressing the military students and veterans at USC Aiken coining ceremony. (Shakailah Heard/Staff) Staff photo by Shakailah Heard

U.S. News and World Report's ranked USC Aiken as No. 3 for Public Regional College in the South on Monday.

According to U.S. News and World Report's annual undergraduate rankings released Monday, USCA has been ranked in the top three for the past 24 years consecutively.

"These rankings once again testify to the outstanding education offered at USC Aiken made possible by the dedicated commitment of our talented faculty and staff," said USCA Chancellor, Dr. Daniel Heimmermann in a news release.

USCA also ranked No. 2 in the Best Colleges for Veterans category.

Earlier this school year, the Center for Student Achievement and Veteran and Military Student Success awarded challenge coins to welcome new military students who made a public commitment to higher education and graduating.

Robert Murphy, the director of the Center for Student Achievement and Veteran and Military Student Success, said he is honored to see USCA recognized in this manner.

“The Office of Veteran and Military Student Success team, comprised of veteran and military-connected personnel, comes to work each day to best position veteran and military students to achieve their educational, career, and life goals. We have a wonderful campus community and a dedicated team of professionals who understand veteran and military students in higher education,” Murphy said.

USCA was also recognized for being a Best Value School, Top Public School and Top Performer on Social Mobility. Their undergraduate business, engineering and nursing programs were noted by U.S. News and World's Report.

Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
