CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
Boston Herald

US starts deporting Haitian migrants; ‘Heartless,’ says Boston-area Haitian community

As U.S. officials started flying Haitian migrants back to their devastated homeland on Sunday, those in the Boston-area Haitian community called the Biden administration’s deportations “very disappointing” and “heartless.”. Thousands of Haitians have been crossing from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Haiti's chief prosecutor investigating assassination of President Jovenel Moise asks judge to charge PM Ariel Henry and ban him from leaving the county 'after he contacted suspect twice on the night Moise was killed'

Haiti's chief public prosecutor has asked the judge overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a suspect and ordered migration services not to let him leave the country. President Moise was assassinated when gunmen stormed his home on 7 July.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Assassination#Earthquake#Port Au Prince#Ap#The Associated Press
US News and World Report

Haiti PM, a Suspect in Murder of President Moise, Replaces Justice Minister

HAVANA (Reuters) - Fresh turmoil hit Haiti's government on Wednesday as Prime Minister Ariel Henry replaced his justice minister and a senior official stepped down, saying he could not serve a premier under suspicion in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Amid a brewing political crisis, Henry replaced Justice Minister...
POLITICS
The Independent

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
MILITARY
Times Daily

German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

BERLIN (AP) — Senior officials in Germany expressed shock Tuesday over the killing of a young gas station clerk who was shot dead at the weekend by a man opposed to the country's pandemic restrictions. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Times Daily

Deported Haitians try to rush back into plane amid anger

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of migrants upset about being deported to Haiti from the U.S. clashed with authorities while trying to rush back into a plane that landed Tuesday afternoon in Port-au-Prince. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case

LONDON (AP) — A British couple who sought justice for their son after he died in a vehicle crash said Tuesday they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist involved in the collision. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
U.K.
sflcn.com

Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

‘The Situation Is Bad’: North Miami Commissioner Alix Desulme Visits Texas For Haitian Migrant Crisis Fact-Finding Mission

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Del Rio, Texas, where close to 14,000 migrants are encamped under an international bridge and surrounding areas. Officials expect that number to rise to at least 20,000 in the coming days. The situation is being called one of the largest humanitarian crisis the country has experienced in a long time. It’s why North Miami leaders are heading to the area in hopes of helping. “I’m actually in Del Rio, where the situation is occurring on the border,” said North Miami City Commissioner Alix Desulme. “And it’s really to come assess what’s going on.” Desulme says...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
AFP

Bukele labels himself 'dictator' of El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele, accused internationally and at home of harboring authoritarian ambitions, declared himself "dictator of El Salvador" Monday in a mocking nod to his critics. On Twitter, a tool the 40-year-old millennial president uses frequently, Bukele changed his bio from "Layla's dad" to "Dictator of El Salvador."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy