6 Most Mesmerizing Castles to visit in Europe

From Wellness and Adventure to Live like a local’ and Family-time, Maldives is for everyone! Visit this island nation and get spoilt. What comes to your mind initially when you think of the Maldives? A string of pearls scattered across the equator over the deep blue Indian Ocean? Or, the beautiful atolls, sparkling white beaches, turquoise lagoons, clear warm waters and coral reefs teeming with abundant varieties of marine flora and fauna? Well, whatever it is, we can assure you that the Maldives is much more than meets the eye. Known for its unparalleled beauty and luxurious resort properties, Maldives is popular, yet not confined, to couples and HNIs alone. Offering a plethora of stay options ranging from Liveaboards and Guesthouses to Hotels and Resorts, Maldives welcomes one and all. Be it couples, families with children or larger groups, in the Maldives, one can have an experience of a lifetime with customized itineraries suiting your unique travel sensibilities and taste. And, with the island nation easing travel restrictions for Indian travellers from July 15, 2021, planning a holiday in the Maldives has become a piece of cake. So, dive right in to explore the mysterious world of the Maldives for an adventurous and unforgettable vacation:

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO