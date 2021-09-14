Radnet Inc

This is a reup of a former Red thumb. Crap pharma. Has not been profitable in 10 years. Trimesta results in April will double stock value. I have to respectfully disagree with zz below. Zinth is definitely not a cure for Alzheimer's, and it is not advertised as such. It is a prescription medical food meant to slow cognitive degradation seen in Alzheimer's and similar diseases. The hypothesis is that since there is a significant correlation between zinc deficiency and degradation of cognitive function, taking zinc supplements may slow cognitive deterioration. Zinth is comprised of zinc and cysteine, and both components are generally regarded as safe, which reduces the number of hurdles Adeona has to overcome to get it to market. Zinth's differentiation from standard zinc supplements is its ease of digestion, whereas common zinc supplements commonly have side effects of indigestion, nausea, and heartburn. Anecdotal results have been positive so far:

