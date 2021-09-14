You say Tomato …

By mid- to late-September everyone in our region should be enjoying the wonderful flavor of fresh, ripe tomatoes. Some of us wait 10 or even 11 months for this annual treat and it always ends much too soon, usually with the first frost. Unfortunately, some local gardeners are still waiting for their tomatoes to ripen as the days get shorter and cool nights slow the ripening process. As I have previously written, tomatoes ripen fastest at temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees. They will still ripen at 60 degrees and even a bit lower, but much more slowly. To make matters worse, many tomato plants have already been pretty much defoliated by diseases such as early blight. The flavor of these fruit is dependent upon compounds, mostly sugars, which are manufactured in the leaves. Many supermarket tomatoes are harvested in the green stage and then sprayed with ethylene gas, which causes them to turn red. These fruit have very little flavor and so will the ones on your naked plants. Prevent premature disease defoliation by spraying the plants weekly, early in the season, with either an organic or conventional fungicide. You can quit spraying by the end of July and still have protected the plants well into the harvest season. If the plants lose their leaves to disease weeks after the fruit are being harvested, who cares?

