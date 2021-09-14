CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

You say Tomato …

By B777Fr8Dog Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI must be getting old. I hear those commercials for hydroponic systems... -- EDGEMAN 09/14/2021 12:22PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
unionspringsherald.com

Say what you mean… Mean what you say

I was listening to a podcast last week that talked about integrity. It was a business podcast, and the speaker discussed the importance of a business owner to set the tone for the entire organization. One thing he emphasized was keeping your word and modeling that good behavior for your co-workers and employees. Essentially, the message was that you don't lead by saying…you lead by doing. So, if you want your employees to value your clients, you must value your clients. If you want your law firm to be known that cares about your clients, is responsive to them, and calls people back, you must care about your clients, be responsive to them and call people back.
SMALL BUSINESS
almanac.com

How to Ripen Green Tomatoes

There’s nothing better tasting than a vine-ripened tomato. Unripe green tomatoes can still be eaten, but the tomato reaches its natural peak when it’s left to reach a deep vibrant color on the plant. How to Ripen Tomatoes Outdoors. If you still have time to ripen tomatoes outdoors before frost,...
AGRICULTURE
North Platte Telegraph

Jacobson: A bushel and a peck of tomatoes

Many vegetable gardeners know well the thrill of growing tomatoes, but how many tomatoes do you really need? During the 1940s and continuing well into the 1960s and 1970s, home gardening became popular and 2020 and 2021 have shown record numbers returning to the dirt because of the pandemic. The...
AGRICULTURE
hudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Green tomatoes

By mid- to late-September everyone in our region should be enjoying the wonderful flavor of fresh, ripe tomatoes. Some of us wait 10 or even 11 months for this annual treat and it always ends much too soon, usually with the first frost. Unfortunately, some local gardeners are still waiting for their tomatoes to ripen as the days get shorter and cool nights slow the ripening process. As I have previously written, tomatoes ripen fastest at temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees. They will still ripen at 60 degrees and even a bit lower, but much more slowly. To make matters worse, many tomato plants have already been pretty much defoliated by diseases such as early blight. The flavor of these fruit is dependent upon compounds, mostly sugars, which are manufactured in the leaves. Many supermarket tomatoes are harvested in the green stage and then sprayed with ethylene gas, which causes them to turn red. These fruit have very little flavor and so will the ones on your naked plants. Prevent premature disease defoliation by spraying the plants weekly, early in the season, with either an organic or conventional fungicide. You can quit spraying by the end of July and still have protected the plants well into the harvest season. If the plants lose their leaves to disease weeks after the fruit are being harvested, who cares?
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomato#Edgeman
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘Influencer’ demanded free picnic for her and 10 friends and then asks caterer to pay HER $200 for privilege

There’s no indication that the saturation of social media and influencer advertising will be slowing down anytime soon. While some companies are more than happy to provide a free service for exposure in return, others may perceive the requests as self-entitled and overstepping the line.One popular Reddit thread, titled, ‘I’ll charge you to do something for me’, sent users into an uproar after a small-business owner shared a shocking screenshot of a back-and-forth between herself and the influencer.The unidentified ‘influencer’ initiated the conversation with the picnic setup company in a seemingly innocent compliment, “Hey! I literally love your picnic...
REDDIT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
sportswar.com

Thanks

Can anyone provide a good reason why an online payment service would need -- LonghornHokie 09/21/2021 3:56PM. When you say online payment service I'm assuming this is a... -- vthhhi 09/21/2021 4:27PM. My understanding is that it's an invoicing, payroll, etc. service -- LonghornHokie 09/21/2021 4:40PM. They lost your money...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Culture of Fear

Not that it's any kind of big shock, but scary increase in child obesity.. -- EAPo 09/21/2021 1:47PM. Recently went out of town for a few days, and we got one of our daughters -- Scarsnhoos 09/21/2021 2:23PM. LOL, I used to bike 5 miles or more to get keg...
KIDS
sportswar.com

My angst from a contractor..

I had a contract signed with him, he called to delay because of a family emergency and we agreed to push it out 6 months so I would be the only customer affected. He calls me 1 month out and says lumber is too expensive and he is walking out of the contract.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Expands Carbon-Zero Tencel Fibers to Refibra

As Lenzing celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of carbon-zero Tencel branded fibers, the company is expanding these sustainable inputs to Refibra technology to address the growing industry demand around circular fashion and carbon neutrality. The first carbon-zero Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibers, which launched last year, have continued to gain momentum among industry partners, including fashion brands and mills. The carbon zero Tencel-branded lyocell and modal fibers are produced using renewable energy, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and energy consumption across the supply chain, according to Lenzing. This means the emissions associated with the fibers’ production, manufacturing...
ENVIRONMENT
buckscountyherald.com

Heirloom tomatoes for growing and buying

Tomatoes probably are the most-grown plant in summer gardens. When I was young, we grew many vegetables in our gardens, all of which were used and enjoyed. However, I think tomatoes were the ones we looked forward to the most. Along with sweet corn, which we grew to sell, tomatoes...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy