Chris Petersen’s legacy is in danger

By Roman Tomashoff
 7 days ago

Jimmy Lake needs to be very careful, because everything Chris Petersen built is at risk. Not only did Petersen recruit and build a perennial powerhouse that could threaten for the College Football Playoff year in and year out, but he left at the worst time. I’m not faulting Petersen for walking away when he did. If he felt that his heart wasn’t in it, and he trusted Lake to captain to what he built? That’s all well and good. I respect his decision, but that ship Lake took over is sinking fast.

