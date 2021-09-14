Big Ears Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: Sparks, John Zorn, Kim Gordon, Meredith Monk, Moses Sumney, and More

Sara Dash, the singer and founder of R&B group Labelle—best known for their hit “Lady Marmalade,” died on Monday (September 20). She was 76. “We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment,” Patti Labelle said in a statement to Billboard. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That’s who Sarah was ... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time. I am heartbroken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always!”

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO