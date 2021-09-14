CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ears Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: Sparks, John Zorn, Kim Gordon, Meredith Monk, Moses Sumney, and More

Big Ears Festival 2021 is coming to Knoxville, Tennessee from March 24-27. The festival features over 100 concerts across more than 12 venues. This year’s lineup includes Sparks, John Zorn, Animal Collective, Kim Gordon, Moses Sumney, Meredith Monk, Yves Tumor, Low, Sons of Kemet, Bill Callahan, Caroline Shaw, Mdou Moctar, Arooj Aftab, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Dawn Richard, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Angel Bat Dawid, Mary Lattimore, Fennesz, Joshua Abrams, William Tyler, Andy Shauf, and more. Find the lineup poster below.

