CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sweepstake And Discounts – UltFone Announces Apple iOS 15 Celebration

By UltFone
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On July 7, Apple, the smartphone brand, announced the beta version of iOS 15 for all users; this announcement was long-awaited, and the revelation brought a wave of excitement amongst iPhone users, who were ready to give their phone an upgraded look. To help iOS users enjoy the upgrade to the fullest, UltFone, a software company specializing in iOS solutions, announced an iOS 15 celebration campaign from Sept. 16 to October 31, 2021. This celebration aims to help iOS users make the most of their devices and enjoy the latest version in peace.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
techacrobat.com

Apple may launch iOS 15 on September 15

Apple has recently confirmed the launch date of its next-gen iPhone 13 series at a launch event called “California Streaming” on September 14. This further indicates that the current iPhone users are possibly going to get access to the most recent iOS 15 launch earlier than anticipated. The company has initiated testing the iOS 15 release for current iPhone users before the expected release event.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Teases iOS 15 Features Ahead of Sept 14 Apple Event

Ahead of next week's Apple event, Apple has begun teasing iPhone users about upcoming iOS 15 features using a notification from the Tips app. "See what's coming in ‌iOS 15‌," reads the notification. "Learn about new features that will help you stay connected and find focus." Tapping the notification takes...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

When will Apple release iOS 15 to the public?

Apple took the wraps off iOS 15 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. With September right around the corner, the official release for the latest iPhone software is close and comes with an all-new Safari, Focus mode, Live Text, redesigned Notifications, Background Sounds, and more. Let’s look at answering the question “when does iOS 15 come out?”
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstake#Discounts#Apple Ios#Iphone#Ios
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Apple To Open Doors To NFTs On iOS

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently loosened the rules of its iOS App Store, and some experts expect this to have a major impact on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). What Happened: The iOS App Store rule changes allow more freedom in how all developers can communicate with customers and lower its commissions for smaller developers to 15% for three years, according to a Coindesk report.
CELL PHONES
theapplepost.com

Apple seeds iOS 15 RC to developers

After months of testing, Apple has rolled out a Release Candidate version of iOS 15 to developer beta testers. The build is available now from the Apple Developer Center for devices enrolled within the testing program, as well as via an over-the-air update on hardware already beta testing iOS 15.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Deal: Apple's brand-new 2021 iPad is already discounted at Walmart

Only two days after its official launch, Apple's latest budget iPad with a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic processor and 64GB of storage is already on sale at Walmart in the U.S. for almost 10% off the original MSRP. Working For Notebookcheck. Right at the beginning of Tuesday's California Streaming...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

iOS 15 release date: Apple announces when new iPhone update will arrive

Apple has announced the release date for its next big iPhone updateThe iPhone update will arrive on Monday, 20 September, Apple said in a press release announcing its new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.The new update for the iPad, named iPadOS 15, will arrive on the same day. That was also announced in a press release for the upcoming tablets.Usually, Apple announces the release date loudly, during its iPhone keynote. Last year, it caused something of a stir by announcing that the new software would come the day after the event, causing a rush for developers to get their software...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Apple releases iOS 15 Release Candidate to developers

Apple has released iOS 15 Release Candidate (RC) to registered developers, following its Special Event. This update comes two weeks after the previous beta, now that iOS 15 is stable enough to be publicly released to the masses. The latest update comes with a build number of 19A344. If you...
CELL PHONES
IGN

Apple Announces the iPhone 13

After months of rumors, Apple has finally announced the iPhone 13, succeeding the tech giant's iPhone 12 series, which was released last year. The iPhone 13 has a design similar to its predecessor, but this year's iteration offers a slimmer Face IG notch on the top of the smartphone. Like the iPad Mini that was announced earlier during today's event, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Apple notes that the A15 is a 5nm chip and is a 6-core CPU — two of those cores are high performance, and the other are four high-efficiency cores.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

When Can I Download iOS 15 on My iPhone? | Apple iOS 15 Release Date

It’s a tradition at this point, as earlier in June, Apple revealed the iOS 15 software update for iPhone, and even though the developer and public betas were available almost right away, Apple confirmed that the full version would come later this year. Fast forward a few months, and now,...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple iPad 9th gen gets first discount — falls to $299

Apple's iPad 9th gen tablet is now available for pre-order at several retailers. Joining today's plethora of tablet deals — the latest iPad gets its first discount. Right now, you can pre-order the new 2021 Apple iPad for $299 from Walmart. That's $30 off its normal cost of $329 and of course the lowest price we've ever seen for this just announced iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Here are all the Apple product discounts following its September event

This week, Apple took the wraps off its latest slew of hardware releases including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and more. New Apple devices mean that older models will soon be discontinued. In order to make space for the new releases, retailers are already slashing...
ELECTRONICS
Dark Reading

Apple Patches Zero-Days in iOS 14.8 Update

Apple today released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS to deliver an important security update to fix two vulnerabilities that the company says "may have been actively exploited." CVE-2021-30860 is a vulnerability in CoreGraphics. A patch is available for iPhone 6s and later, all models of the iPad...
CELL PHONES
kezi.com

Apple iOS 15 is now available for download

Apple's latest major software update -- packed with features to help people better focus, connect with others on FaceTime and keep track of medical records, including vaccine status and test results -- is now available for download. Although it's not a massive design overhaul, many of changes coming to iOS...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy