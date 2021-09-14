CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewers Say This 2-Piece Workout Set Slims Without Feeling 'Too Tight'

By Bernadette Deron
 7 days ago
Shutterstock

The matching set trend has taken the activewear space by storm. At this point, we can’t imagine wearing anything else while we’re working out or lounging — especially if we plan on snapping a cute pic for the ‘gram! We love how put-together we feel when our leggings and sports bras are coordinated, and the look is even stronger when the fit is seriously on point.

There are many workout sets to choose from, but we have it on good authority that this option from FAFOFA is one of the best for the price! Shoppers are in love with how slimming this two-piece set is, and are also beyond impressed with its quality.

When you order this set, you receive a cropped tank top and matching high-waisted, full-length leggings. The top is both a sports bra and a shirt wrapped into one, and its designed in a way that gives you the support you need. We’re also thrilled that the neckline is notched and shows off a little extra skin!

The material that both pieces are made from is also attracting attention. The top and bottom have a ribbed effect that’s popular right now, plus the texture helps to make your body look sleek and streamlined. Shoppers said they “felt super confident” while wearing this set at the gym and that it “definitely flattered [their] natural shape.”

Currently, this set is available in 11 different colors — and FAFOFA periodically adds more shades into the mix! Even if you’re not a big gym person, this set is a must for lounging or running errands. It would even look cute with a denim jacket and chunky white sneakers if you’re going for an athleisure vibe! Anyone who’s looking for a fresh set that’s suitable for the fall may want to check this out — it’s a total winner!

See it: Get the FAFOFA 2 Piece Ribbed Seamless Crop Tank High Waist Yoga Leggings Set for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from FAFOFA and shop all of the women’s activewear sets available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

