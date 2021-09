2021 has been a year to return to live music for many artists. Luke Bryan is making the most out of the year with shows all across the country. He has been going since earlier in the summer. Now, his Farm Tour 2021 is taking on a whole new look and venue to close out the year. When he says Farm Tour, he means it. Check out the insane photo that Bryan shared over on Twitter ahead of his show.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO