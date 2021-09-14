CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Music’s Top 10 Party Songs

By The Boot Staff
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country music and partying are a natural fit. Fortunately, there are plenty of great party songs in country music to provide the soundtrack to your good time. Whether you're going out on the town or headed down to the lake, or all your rowdy friends are coming over tonight, there's a country song that fits your needs:

The Bobby Bones Show

Trace Adkins Set To Star In FOX's Country Music Drama 'Monarch'

Trace Adkins is taking his talents to the small screen. According to reports, the country music legend has signed on to join the cast of Fox's country music family drama Monarch, playing the role of Albie Roman, the reigning King of Country Music. The network announced the news just days after confirming that Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel are also set to join the cast of the midseason series.
MUSIC
CMT

George Jones Mastered The Art Of Creating Country Songs That Were Bigger Than Himself

So often in the last fifty years of country music’s history, stars whose names grow to the point where their names glowingly resonate for eternity are artists who have paired their ability to blend outlaw sensibilities and box office appeal with songs bearing enormous and inviting hooks. Typically, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams, Jr., Kenny Rogers, and Willie Nelson spring to mind when having these conversations. However, in one name not being considered in that conversation, it’s important — on the day that he would’ve turned 90 years old — to wonder where George Jones falls as a global icon compared to the previously mentioned names. Ultimately, it’s in noting that “King George” had the unique ability to be a country mega-star and create songs like 1980’s “He Stopped Loving Her Today” that is actually arguably larger in appeal as songs than he was as an artist, which is important. There’s unique selflessness attached to mastery of craft that supersedes marketing jargon and wild behavior apparent here and worthy of celebration.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Carly Pearce, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, albums and videos that dropped this week. An expansion of Pearce's previously-released EP 29, this full-fledged project is steeped in '90s country influences, and exquisitely maps out the stages of emotional wreckage Pearce has weathered over the past few years -- both through a divorce and the death of her former producer busbee, who she offers the soul-stirring ballad "Show Me Around" in tribute to. Regarding the former, she lays it all on the line on songs such as "All The Whiskey in the World" and the Kelsea Ballerini co-write "Diamondback," and revels in a well-crafted turn of a phrase in the gut-punch hook to "Easy Going" ("Now that it's all out/ out in the open/ you made it so easy going").
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Bellamy Brothers Songs: The Duo's Top 15 Songs, Ranked

The Bellamy Brothers' songs are what made them one of the most influential duos that country music has ever seen. With hints of rock and R&B, they've had chart-topping singles through three decades. Howard and David Bellamy grew up in Darby, Fla. They were raised in a house full of...
MUSIC
cvillecountry.com

Top country song from the year you graduated high school

Top country song from the year you graduated high school. Music provides the soundtrack for our lives—and there’s a reason for that. There’s a scientifically demonstrated link between music and memory. This is especially true of high school years; the music we listen to as teenagers sets our musical taste for life. That’s why certain songs may bring you right back to your high school prom or even something as uneventful as a drive with a friend. With that in mind, Stacker set out to find the top country songs of your high school years. Many radio mainstays made the list, including Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Brad Paisley—though you might be surprised to see which years their songs reached the top of the charts.
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait,” A Tribute To The King And The Painful Memories Of A Love Gone Wrong

Scotty McCreery is a BIG George Strait guy. According to Scotty, the first concert he ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. (Talk about a stacked lineup). So it’s only fitting that his new album features a tribute of sorts to the King. Ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Same Truck, Scotty dropped a new track from the album called “Damn Strait.” The song is a heartbreaker that tells the story of a relationship gone […] The post Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait,” A Tribute To The King And The Painful Memories Of A Love Gone Wrong first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
wbch.com

Scotty McCreery is "Damn Strait" about his love of country music

Scotty McCreery is sharing another song from his upcoming Same Truck album. The American Idol alum dropped "Damn Strait," one of only two songs he did not write on his new record. “Every now and then you hear a song that sounds so much like you,” Scotty says of the...
MUSIC
Billy Currington
creativeloafing.com

Outlaw Music Festival

The 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour featuring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & Kathleen Edwards is coming to Alpharetta on Sep 22, 2021!. Tickets available @ https://zwd.short.gy/Outlaw-Music-Festival-Alpharetta1.
ALPHARETTA, GA
106.3 Cowboy Country

Country Songs Inspired By World Tragedies

Country singers are known for being storytellers -- trying to spin meaning out of heartbreak and hard times. So it's no wonder that they are some of the best equipped to tackle tragedies in song. There are plenty of songs inspired by more personal tragedies in country music, but the...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Country Music Embraced Jingoism After 9/11. It's Finally Moving On

Even during a pandemic, September is the high season for Darryl Worley. From Labor Day weekend into early October, the country singer spends most of his Saturdays onstage reminding country fans about the terrorist attacks of 9/11. And this year, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, he’s been particularly busy. That’s because he’s the singer of “Have You Forgotten?” — the only Number One country song to ever mention Osama Bin Laden by name.
MUSIC
expressnews.com

Country star Clay Walker bringing new songs, confetti cannon to Floore's Country Store

If Clay Walker had any questions about the catchiness of the tracks on “Texas to Tennessee,” his latest release, it was pretty much settled by his 3-year-old son Ezra. “I was in the living room, and he was playing with toys and unconscious of me, and just singing all the songs, every word,” Walker said in a telephone interview. “And I’m just sitting there with my mouth open, I’m like, ‘How did this little human recorder get all of that?’”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Hayden Dunham, Formerly of PC Music’s QT, Shares First Solo Song: Listen

Interdisciplinary artist and PC Music associate Hayden Dunham has announced her first solo release under the moniker Hyd. The self-titled, four-song project is out November 5 via PC Music. A. G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and Umru all contributed production. Listen to “No Shadow” from the set and see the fulltrack list below.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Country Crooner Dillon James Releases New Acoustic Song

Dillon James is captivating fans with a live acoustic performance of his newest single, “Born To Die.” The American Idol Season 18 finalist has been working hard all summer on new songs. It has been a big year full of change for him since competing in the competition and moving to Nashville.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Poll: What’s the Best 9/11-Inspired Country Song?

No one will ever forget the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the weeks and months following the hijacking of four American passenger jets, artists including Alan Jackson, Darryl Worley and Toby Keith penned songs that still endure at radio today. What is your favorite September 11-inspired country song?. Keith has two...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Watch Lana Del Rey’s music video for new song “Arcadia”

Lana Del Rey's long-promised album Blue Banisters, previously titled Rock Candy Sweet, finally has a release date. The follow-up to this year's Chemtrails Over The Country Club will be released on October 22. Del Rey shared three songs in May (“Textbook,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and “Blue Banisters), and today she drops off another new one called "Arcadia" along with a self-directed music video.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 10 U2 Songs

While some of you know U2 as the band that gave you a free album on your iPod some years ago, the Irish-born group is also one of the most impactful in modern rock history. Formed in 1976 in Dublin, the band, which notably features frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge, is a Tolkein novel wrapped up in a popular song.
ROCK MUSIC
The Boot

Miko Marks’ ‘Race Records’ EP Features Classic Country + More

Miko Marks will release a six-track EP on Oct. 1. Titled Race Records, the new project finds the Oakland-based country singer performing classic country, bluegrass and folk-rock songs. Race Records — which takes its name from the colloquial term used to describe any music made by Black artists in the...
MUSIC
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

