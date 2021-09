A dead deer on the side of the road. It might be commonplace in most areas throughout the Capital Region but still, it's never an easy thing to see when you're taking a road trip. In most cases, you're able to chalk it up to a hungry deer that wandered too close to the road, or one that simply got seduced by the headlights of oncoming traffic.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO