Family first. While NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ relationship hasn’t been easy, the pair remained doting parents and grandparents to their expanding brood over the years. The couple originally tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming their son, Brentt Leakes, two years later. Following NeNe’s debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the duo’s relationship was on the rocks before splitting in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. They later reconciled less than two years later and eventually remarried.

