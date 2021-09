Over the last month and a half, news, rumor, and resources after the Dixie Fire took Greenville have been flying at Feather Publishing/Plumas News and we try to get information back out to residents as soon as we can double check the validity of items. Sometimes people send in just two sentences of information. Sometimes organizations have information to get out or homegrown resources to share. We want to be here for that.

GREENVILLE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO