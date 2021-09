A new Genshin Impact leak has given players a look at Yelan (Fu Hua) – an upcoming character that has yet to be officially revealed. Yelan and Yunjin have been spotted in a leaked Moonchase trailer, which has given Genshin Impact players a look at the two upcoming characters. While dataminers have uncovered Yunjin’s in-game model, the details surrounding Yelan are still rather scarce. However, thanks to the recent trailer reveal, we now have a rough idea of how she will look before her official release.

