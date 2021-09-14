CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KbtW_0bvnnLsu00
Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 14, 2021 Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain have been labelled as the side to beat in the Champions League since Lionel Messi joined during the close season but coach Mauricio Pochettino warned that he had not yet turned his stellar cast of players into a team.

PSG signed Messi as a free agent from Barcelona to assemble a formidable attacking trio with France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar, but they have yet to show what they are capable of together.

"We're not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names but we have to turn into a team," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday on the eve of their opening Group A game at Club Brugge.

"We are a group of players who need to achieve results. There's a feeling that we're (PSG and Chelsea) the two teams to beat but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad."

Captain Marquinhos said that there was "no added pressure" to win the Champions League since Messi had signed his two-year contract in a summer when former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also arrived.

"We live with the pressure every season, especially when you play for PSG. This is part and parcel of it," the Brazilian said.

"With the squad we have, people are going to talk about that even more. We are delighted to have such players with us but there's no extra pressure, there's only positives to take."

PSG reached the Champions League semi-finals last season and were runners up in 2020 but have never won Europe's elite club competition.

Pochettino said he had not decided yet whether Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, who has so far only played half an hour with PSG, would all play at the Jan Breydel stadium, explaining he would make his decision after Tuesday's training session.

Should they play together, Marquinhos said he had no concerns about how the team would defend.

"If the three of them are up front, they're experienced players, they know we have to be compact and defend together, and we know the defence has to play high to put them in the best conditions," he explained.

"If there's anything to be said I'll certainly say it."

Pochettino has choices to make in attack, but perhaps more significantly, he will need to pick between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma to play in goal after the Italian keeper joined the club having led the Azzurri to the European title.

"We'll decide game by game. I think it's the fairest thing. The reality is that having those two in the squad makes us happy," he said.

"The season is long and having them will benefit the club. Every player knows that when you sign for PSG there will be competition. It's very clear that there are only 11 starters among which only one goalkeeper."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino says he NEVER expected to sign Lionel Messi but says the Argentine is ready to 'compete at his best' ahead of potential PSG Champions League debut this week

Mauricio Pochettino says he did not think it would be possible to sign Lionel Messi this summer but is expecting the Argentine to produce his best form after settling quickly at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi made his first appearance for PSG before the international break, away to Reims, and he is...
UEFA
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Keylor Navas
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Lionel Messi
Tribal Football

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea Champions League favourites

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are the team to beat in the Champions League. The Blues won last season's Champions League final against Manchester City. "It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Pochettino sings Gueye's praise after PSG goal against Clermont

The Senegal midfielder received praise from his manager after notching his second goal in Ligue 1 this campaign on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has reserved praise for Senegal international Idrissa Gueye after he scored his second Ligue 1 goal of the season in the team’s 4-0 thrashing of Clermont on Saturday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PSG 4-0 Clermont Foot: Ander Herrera hits brace while Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye also score as Mauricio Pochettino's side continue 100 per cent start to the season even WITHOUT Lionel Messi or Neymar

A Lionel Messi-less PSG ran riot against Clermont Foot to maintain their status as Ligue 1's only faultless team so far with a 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes. With Messi watching on in the stands after coming back from a controversial international break with Argentina too late, Ander Herrera gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a brilliant first-half lead with a brace.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Psg#The Champions League#Group A#Club Brugge#Real Madrid#Brazilian#Italian#Azzurri#European
Tribal Football

Parma keeper Buffon offers Pochettino advice on PSG pair Donnarumma, Keylor

Parma goalkeeper Gigi Buffon insists former club PSG shouldn't name a first-choice keeper this season. Buffon says Keylor Navas and Gigio Donnarumma, following his arrival from AC Milan, should be treated equally by PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino. He said on Bein Sport: "If a team like PSG has two very...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​PSG boss Pochettino confirms Messi, Neymar ready for Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar will be available for their Champions League group stage opener against Club Brugge on Wednesday. Neither player was in the squad as PSG defeated Clermont in Ligue 1 on Saturday. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino says he will have both his star attackers available...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Paris (AFP) – The reaction in France to the all-star Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League bow against Club Brugge in midweek has been unforgiving. PSG, football’s new galacticos following the arrival of Lionel Messi, were dismissed as “ghost-like” by sports daily L’Equipe as they escaped with a 1-1 draw against the Belgian champions on what was the Argentine’s first start for his new club.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
World Soccer Talk

Pochettino plays down decision to take off Messi in PSG win

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to take off Lionel Messi as the former Barcelona man made his home debut in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game against Lyon. Messi was outstanding in the first half at the Parc des Princes but began to fade from the...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; PSG get stoppage-time winner vs Lyon

Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal for PSG after being subbed off in the 76th minute (he was not happy with Mauricio Pochettino) of Sunday’s late 2-1 victory over Lyon. Messi was hardly ineffective while he was on the field (he took four shots and put two...
UEFA
AFP

Icardi grabs late winner for PSG against Lyon as Messi makes home bow

Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Ligue 1 leaders edged Lyon 2-1 on Sunday. - Not Messi's night - Three games into his Paris career Messi is still looking for his first goal, but he was unfortunate not to find the net in the first half when everything PSG did went through the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry admits he is 'not surprised' by former team-mate Lionel Messi's shocked reaction to being hauled off by Mauricio Pochettino as PSG struggled past Lyon

Thierry Henry has admitted that he was not surprised by Lionel Messi's reaction to being substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's win against Lyon. With the sides level at 1-1, Messi, who was making his home debut, was taken off by manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Achraf Hakimi replacing him. PSG went on...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi: Mauricio Pochettino dismisses talk of a rift with PSG star

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a rift with Lionel Messi as the Argentina superstar faces a battle to be fit for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.The 34-year-old was replaced during the second half of Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon although appeared to be less than happy with the decision.However, after PSG confirmed Messi had undergone a scan on his left knee and is awaiting a full assessment of the damage, Pochettino insisted there was no issue.He told a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Metz: “In order...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy