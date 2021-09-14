CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The U.K. will offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over 50 and other vulnerable people after an expert panel said the boosters were needed to protect against waning immunity this winter. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers that the government had accepted the recommendation...

deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
New York Post

Moderna announces single-dose booster shot for COVID-19 and flu

Moderna said Thursday it’s developing a booster shot that protects against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu in a single dose. “Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told investors, according to Reuters.
Best Life

99 Percent of COVID Cases in the U.S. Have This in Common, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought more change to our daily lives than any other event in living memory. But strangely, the very virus that's responsible for all that change has also evolved significantly since its earliest days as well. As each new strain of the novel coronavirus has brought new challenges, they've also raised new concerns about tackling the next phase of the virus's spread. And now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the one common trait among 99 percent of all new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. is that they were caused by the Delta variant.
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 229 million and J&J says booster vaccine shot increases antibodies

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.
deseret.com

This group of people are really protected against the delta variant

Some new real-world U.K. data suggests that fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 while vaccinated are the group who has the best protection against the delta variant. Business Insider reports that the study shows the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine offer good protection against the delta variant. But, it still offers less than it did against earlier variants.
U.K.
Public Health
Coronavirus
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
AFP

Vietnam to buy 10 million Cuban vaccine doses

Cuba agreed Monday to provide Vietnam with 10 million doses of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Abdala, for which the Asian nation has given emergency approval. A deal was signed between the two countries during an official visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the communist island, the government said. The agreement concerns an initial five million doses, but Vietnam has already authorized the purchase of 10 million doses in total, Cuban media reported. On Saturday, Vietnam became the first foreign country to approve the emergency use of Abdala, which Cuba is already using along with Soberana 02 , another locally developed vaccine.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
