UK recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 229 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.70 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 42.3 million cases and 676,261 deaths. The U.S. is now averaging 2,087 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, the most since March 1, and are almost entirely unvaccinated people. West Virginia, an early vaccine success story, has now become the state with the most new cases measured on a per capita basis and is counting about 2,000 new cases a day, the most since the start of the outbreak. Johnson & Johnson said data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection and antibodies. India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.5 million and has suffered 445,385 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 590,955 and 21.2 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 196,235, followed by the U.K. at 135,589.

