CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Edinson Cavani makes request to Man Utd fans after Cristiano Ronaldo return

By Gareth Bicknell
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkAGj_0bvnmjyr00

Edinson Cavani has hinted he'd like Manchester United fans to change his song back to the old version following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo got his second spell at United off to the perfect start on Saturday, scoring twice in a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old has taken the No7 shirt from Cavani, who also made a big impact with the Red Devils after joining on a free transfer last season.

But United fans have shown their love for the Uruguayan striker is undiminished, having made up a new chant for him.

His previous song was sung to the tune of Abba's Gimme Gimme Gimme, with the lyrics saying: "Give it, give it, give it to Edi Cavani, pass him the ball and watch him score all the goals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqPbA_0bvnmjyr00
Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani has not one but two songs devoted to him ( Image: Pool via REUTERS)

But since the return of fans to Old Trafford a new chant has been dreamt up, thought to be based on 'So High' by German hip-hop duo SXTN.

“I am in love, I can’t deny; Our number seven is the king of Uruguay," the song goes.

“El Matador, who could that be? His first name’s Edinson, his second’s Cavani…”

The lyrics may need to be tweaked now that Cavani is wearing the No21 shirt - but he has admitted in any case that the new song is more difficult to follow.

"The fans have now come up with a second song, which is a lot more difficult to sing than the previous one," said the 34-year-old striker when asked by MUTV which song he preferred.

"I could follow the first one: ‘Give it, give it, give it to Edi Cavani…’. It was easier to follow, and I could sing along to it in places!

"This second one, which is also really cool and really good too, and right here let me take a moment to thank all the United fans for their warmth and affection, this second song is much more difficult to sing!"

Ronaldo has thanked Cavani for relinquishing the iconic No7 jersey, saying: "I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture."

Cavani missed the win over Newcastle on Saturday after suffering a muscle injury in United's behind-closed-doors friendly with Stoke City during the international break.

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Cavani remarkable with Ronaldo

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has paid tribute to Edinson Cavani for giving up his No7 shirt. Cavani gave his No7 shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo and took the No21. Solskjaer said, "It's one of these things that Edinson has been remarkable, played really well last season, Cristiano speaks with Edinson, to pass up his shirt shows the respect he's got for Cristiano and respect the other way. Two top pros, players, and human beings."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Uruguayan#Abba#Old Trafford#German#El Matador#Mutv
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo makes Man Utd return as Arteta seeks Arsenal salvation

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo will make an eagerly anticipated second debut for Manchester United on Saturday while Arsenal aim to get themselves off the foot of the Premier League table. Ronaldo made his name as a global star in six trophy-filled years with United between 2003-2009 before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Can Ronaldo return make Man Utd a European force again?

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed even his own expectations as he delivered on the hype of his return to Old Trafford as a Manchester United player by scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday. A full house reverberated to a chorus of Ronaldo chants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo will make Man Utd return against Newcastle: Solskjaer

London (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first Manchester United appearance since his blockbuster move from Juventus when Newcastle visit Old Trafford on Saturday. Portugal superstar Ronaldo returned to United in a shock transfer just before the transfer deadline. The 36-year-old striker, who left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy