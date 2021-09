Four companies have won spots on a potential 10-year, $69 million contract to test and evaluate amphibious and ground combat vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps. MCSC, which functions as the acquisition unit of the U.S. Marine Corps, received seven offers for the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering support services to the Marine Corps Systems Command and USMC’s program executive office for land systems, the Department of Defense said Friday.

