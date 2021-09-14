CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Carragher admits he's changed his mind on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane debate

By Joseph McBride
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
Jamie Carragher has now admitted that he favours Mohamed Salah over Sadio Mane in the debate as to which winger is the most valuable to Liverpool.

Liverpool have one of the deadliest front threes in football history with Roberto Firmino having starred alongside wingers Salah and Mane over the last few seasons.

They have driven Jurgen Klopp's side to Champions League and Premier League success since leading the Liverpool line, but there has always been a debate about which winger is of greater value to the Reds.

Carragher's former preference was brought up on Monday Night Football, and the pundit has conceded that his mind has been changed.

Jamie Carragher now prefers Mohamed Salah over Sadio Mane ( Image: Sky Sports)

The former Liverpool defender famously said that Mane was more integral to Klopp's side despite the fact that Salah has been the club's top scorer in every season since joining the Reds in 2017.

Gary Neville pushed his fellow pundit on the topic and revealed Carragher's initial thoughts on the matter, which led to him explaining his earlier decision: "Yeah, I think what I meant by that is you have your favourite player.

"Salah always scored more goals than Mane, he was always the goalscorer. What I'm saying is, you have your favourite player don't you?"

However, Neville didn't fall for this and pressed Carragher once again, who finally admitted: "Yeah, I've changed my mind. He deserves to be one of the highest paid players in the league because he is one of the best players in the league."

Will Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead Liverpool to trophy success this season? Comment below

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been revolutionary for Liverpool ( Image: PA)

Salah has entered the final two years of his contract and after already announcing the long-term deals of first team players such as Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson and Alisson, Liverpool are determined to get a deal done for their prized Egyptian.

However, reports broke that Salah may want as much as £500,000-a-week to re-sign at Liverpool, but it is understood that the 29-year-old is not demanding quite as much as the initial reports suggested.

Liverpool will be desperate to secure Salah on a new deal, and Carragher has echoed this.

He said: "You see some of the revenue that some of the players are getting and good luck to them. He [Salah] deserves that and hopefully it gets sorted as I think he still has another three or four years in him."

Salah is at the age where he is due one final big contract before entering the back-end of his career, and Liverpool will do all that they can to tie the Egyptian down to a new deal.

If talks fail to progress, they may be tempted into a sale for Salah, so that the winger doesn't walk away for nothing at the end of the 2022/23 season.

