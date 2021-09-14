Chloe and Halle Bailey Continue to Be the Sweetest Supportive Sisters at the Met Gala
Chloe and Halle Bailey are keeping the cute sisterly moments coming! After supporting each other at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, where Chloe made her debut as a solo artist, the duo attended the Met Gala hand in hand on Monday. Coordinating in Rodarte outfits, the two looked absolutely stunning as they worked the cameras from all angles. However, it wasn't their looks that had us grinning from ear to ear, it was their close bond. As Chloe joined Halle's side on the red carpet, Halle sweetly fixed her long train. From attending events side by side to cheering on each other's personal career endeavors, we always love seeing Chloe and Halle support one another. See more pictures from their Met Gala appearance ahead.www.popsugar.com
