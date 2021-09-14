Rainbow Six Siege North American League 2021 Stage 3: Playday 2

Rainbow Six Siege’s North American League has just concluded its second playday of Stage 3. This is an important league as the top four teams will qualify for the Six Major. This match was played in Coastline, which is a map that relies a lot on gunfights. The Maverick ban from XSET was weird because the map doesn’t really need a hard breacher. Astralis started on the attack and they had decent coordination. Astralis’ main objective for the attack rounds was to plant down and then play post-plant. In the sixth round, Astralis got the plant down in a 2v3 situation and then Aaron "Shuttle" Dugger of Astralis just had to stand outside the map. Shuttle was able to pressure the defenders into running outside because the defuser was planted in an angle where attackers could deny it easily. The first half resulted in a 4-2 scoreline in favor of Astralis.