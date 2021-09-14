CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

By Gina Cook
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.

cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Here Is A List Of The 2021 Most Haunted Attractions In Louisiana

Looking to be scared out of your mind? Back by popular demand are the scariest places and most haunted events in the state. It's been a longtime coming, as everything was shutdown do to the pandemic last year. This Halloween, some of the spookiest attractions in Louisiana are looking to catch-up on scaring you to death. Save the dates and prepare to shake in your boots, with plenty of scares lurking around every corner!
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

10 Most Dangerous Cities In Louisiana May Surprise You

We all want to live in a place where the flowers are growing and the only insects we see are Butterflies. I have been here in Louisiana since 2001, this is officially my second home now. Everyone thinks about Louisiana for Casino, great food, and fun times. However, It doesn't always work out like that and unfortunately, things are a little worse than we may think. I pulled from the FBI statistics that were calculated in May 2021 from Road Snacks.net and was surprised by what came across my page. Here are the 10 most dangerous places in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Rumors are True: In-Laws is Coming to Moss Bluff

For quite some time now In-Laws Cajun Specialities has been killing the game in down how cajun cooking including sausage, cracklins, boudin balls, and their famous fried ribs. They even sell specialty items like stuffed boneless chicken, stuffed pork chops, and stuffed pork loin. I remember when I worked at the tire shop, one of our mechanics showed up with "breakfast" consisting of fried ribs and some sort of jelly dipping sauce. It was love at first bite and I was addicted. Their current location is in Iowa. Although it's not that bad of a drive to get there, for most of the residents in the lake area it's considered a treat to take a ride over there and get some In-Laws in your belly plus stock up the fridge for those late-night needs.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
State
Iowa State
City
Geismar, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Roanoke, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Merryville, LA
State
Texas State
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
City
Darrow, LA
City
Starks, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Afghan Refugees To Be Settled In Two Louisiana Cities [PHOTOS]

Two Louisiana cities are awaiting the arrival of nearly 37,000 Afghan refugees to be resettled across the country. Of those 37,000 refugees, only 59 are currently scheduled to settle in Louisiana. The Biden Administration has requested funding from Congress to resettle 65,000 Afghans by the end of this month and 95,000 by September of next year. President Biden has chosen the former governor of Delaware, Jack Markell, to lead the efforts of resettling the refugees.
IMMIGRATION
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Lost Hollows Lake Charles Is Back and Scarier Than Ever!

Every Friday and Saturday in October just got a bit more spook-tacular as the Lake Charles famed haunted trail, The Lost Hollows, announces its return. There had been rumors that it may not come back after having to shut down for COVID-19 and then two hurricanes. Recently quite a few people have asked me if it was ever going to return. Now, we can say it's back!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Sandbags#Hurricanes#Crowley Public Works#Kroger#Dequincy Ward 8 Barn#Deridder City Shop#Veterans Memorial#Welsh Community Center#Welsh Elton Town Hall
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Local Country Singer Casey Peveto Snags a Monster Gator

Our very own Casey Peveto celebrated his birthday weekend the real Louisiana way. He went and made groceries out in the swamp. Casey tapped Cajun Outfitters to lend a hand on finding a dinosaur to land, and boy did they ever! Cajun Outfitters is famous for putting visitors of Louisiana and locals on some of the best experiences that Louisiana has to offer. They have brought visitors from New Mexico, Kentucky, and even Wisconsin out to the swamps only to return with the catch of a lifetime. Apparently, if you don't need a backhoe to pull it out of the boat, it's not big enough for these guys!
ANIMALS
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Disaster SNAP Benefits Approved In 25 Louisiana Parishes

As of September 14, President Biden gave approval for the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to provide additional Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) to families impacted by Hurricane Ida. Please note, regular SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP benefits and should not apply. For more Info about SNAP benefit changes in reference to Hurricane Ida, such as replacement benefits for food lost due to power outages, go to www.dcfs.la.gov/page/snap-updates or text LADSNAP to 898-211.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Nicholas Weaker but Still a Major Flood Threat for Louisiana

Late yesterday I overheard a couple of people talking in the grocery store about how "this tropical storm wasn't a big deal". That's true, the effects of once Hurricane Nicholas could have been a lot worse for Texas and Louisiana. But the fact is, we are not done with Nicholas so let's stop counting chickens until we get all the eggs hatched.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Cheapest Houses & Condos On The Market In Lake Charles, La.

In spite of losing a lot of homes, condos and apartments to Hurricane Laura last year, believe it or not, there's still a tons of affordable homes on the market in Lake Charles. If you are a new homeowner, don't have a lot of cash or credit to buy exactly what you want there right now there are many starter homes under 100k to choose from. If you are looking to break into the real estate world of flipping houses, you're in luck, there are dozens of fixer-upper listings to choose from 20-60k.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Meteorologist Zack Fradella Fires Back About a Comment About Forecast

We all remember the legendary comment provided by KPLC's Ben Terry. A commenter questioned the tone of Terry's post after trying to explain the severity of Hurricane Laura. The commenter talked about the tone and how it seemed a bit rude and wasn't appreciated after Ben explained that we all needed to leave the area and not wait till the last minute to do so because it would be too late. We all know the reply Ben gave her.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Threat Of Flooding Rains From Tropical Storm Nicholas In Southwest Louisiana — Sand Bag Locations

Tropical Storm Nicholas is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and looks like it will be making landfall along the Texas coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, all the experts are saying that for us here in Southwest Louisiana, Nicholas will be a heavy rain event. Certain parts of our area are forecasted to get four to eight inches of rain between Monday evening and Wednesday night. Some areas could even get higher amounts.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
554
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy