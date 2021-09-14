CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a Special-Edition Bottle of Scent Killer Gold Spray

By DDH Staff
deeranddeerhunting.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife Research Center now offers Scent Killer Gold Spray with Hunt Dry Technology Plus+, in a new special edition Wood Grain Field Bottle. Available with select combos. Scent Killer Gold Hunt Dry Technology Plus+ is formulated for maximum performance after it dries, so you don’t have to hunt with wet clothing. This specialized blend of advanced odor fighting ingredients attacks a wide range of odors, the most important one, human odor! To make it even easier to use, the spray bottles come equipped with a high-output sprayers for maximum coverage.

