Get a Special-Edition Bottle of Scent Killer Gold Spray
Wildlife Research Center now offers Scent Killer Gold Spray with Hunt Dry Technology Plus+, in a new special edition Wood Grain Field Bottle. Available with select combos. Scent Killer Gold Hunt Dry Technology Plus+ is formulated for maximum performance after it dries, so you don’t have to hunt with wet clothing. This specialized blend of advanced odor fighting ingredients attacks a wide range of odors, the most important one, human odor! To make it even easier to use, the spray bottles come equipped with a high-output sprayers for maximum coverage.www.deeranddeerhunting.com
