The unexpected winners after Peyton and Eli Manning’s ‘Monday Night Football’ debut

Do you know who the Mannings might be good for on Mondays? Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, who are ESPN’s main broadcast crew on “Monday Night Football.”. While it might be counterintuitive that Peyton and Eli Manning’s mostly positive reaction to their ESPN2 MNF debut would be a boon for the main team, the brothers take the focus off Levy, Griese and Riddick. That may sound like an insult — it’s not — but it might help them maintain their jobs long term.