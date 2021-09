Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses played back to back shows at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City last weekend as part of their current U.S. tour. Both shows clocked in at nearly 3 hours in length and featured a stellar setlist that spanned their entire career, from early gems like “It’s So Easy,” “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” to epic ballads like “November Rain” and newer songs like their most recent release, “Absurd.” Founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan commanded the stage with unforgettable energy and left the crowd exhilarated after a set of encores that included “Don’t Cry”” and “Paradise City.”

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO