Tesla co-founder announces plans for giant US EV battery plant

By Justine Coyne
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Aims to produce 100 GWh/year of cathode active materials by 2025. Plans to scale production to 500 GWh/year of cathode active materials by 2030. Redwood Materials is looking to build a massive battery materials manufacturing site in the US, aiming to produce 100 gigawatt-hour per year of cathode active materials for one million electric vehicles by 2025 to support the growing US EV market, the company said Sept. 14.

Benzinga

DiDi Co-Founder Shares Exit Plans With Acquaintance: Reuters

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates she plans to exit the company, Reuters reports based on company sources. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) veteran holds a 1.6% stake worth $640 million and controls 23% of the vote. Liu sees...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Whitmer announces EV wireless charger plan for Michigan

(The Center Square) – ​​While participating in the opening ceremony at Motor Bella, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in Michigan. “Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we’re paving the way...
MICHIGAN STATE
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

China's 2021-25 met coal market seen balanced, scrap usage to cut coal demand

Domestic coking coal supply squeezed amid environment controls. China's metallurgical coal supply and demand during the 14th Five Year Plan period (2021-25) is expected to remain balanced, on the back of higher steel scrap usage expectations that could eat into coking coal demand, sources said Sept. 21. Not registered?. Receive...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cab firm Addison Lee to go fully electric by 2023

Cab company Addison Lee has pledged it will operate only electric vehicles from 2023.The London firm said it is investing £160 million to shift its 4,000-strong fleet to electric.This will involve putting 200 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles on the capital’s roads every month from November.The commitment is the largest single order of electric vehicles made by the UK’s private hire industry, according to Addison Lee.We can help more businesses reduce their carbon footprint and give passengers greater access to green, safe and premium transport optionsLiam Griffin, Addison LeeThe firm’s chief executive Liam Griffin said: “As the transport provider of choice for...
BUSINESS
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. Manley was named CEO of Fiat Chrysler in July 2018, coinciding with the illness and sudden death of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
KION News Channel 5/46

FedEx is raising its shipping rates

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business FedEx will increase its shipping rates starting in the new year, the company announced Monday. The increase is set to take effect on Jan. 3, 2022, and will apply to all US domestic, US export and US import services. FedEx Ground, which delivers to businesses, and FedEx home delivery will The post FedEx is raising its shipping rates appeared first on KION546.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

EV Impact: Electric vehicle surge resonates across global economy

The electric vehicle revolution has gone from concept to reality as automakers rapidly accelerate their offerings. Source: peterschreiber.media/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images. This is the first of a four-part series exploring the rise of electric vehicles and their impacts on the global economy, from the auto and power industries...
CARS

