Hurry over to macys.com today and score some fantastic beauty deals today only! I’m a great lover of the Magic Elixirs and today you can snag one of them at half off! Viktor & Rolf Magic Liquid Diamonds Eau de Parfum Spray is $87 dollars today! Winky Lux Cheeky Rose Blush are $10! I have a few of these but just picked up some more. They are such a great cream blush and at half off such a steal! RUN don’t walk! And grab some of the Melted Chocolate Liquid Matte Eye Shadow from Too Faced at $10 each! LOVE these! There are too few matte cream eyeshadows and these are brilliant!

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO