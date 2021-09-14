Teen thought to have shot out AA County police car window no longer considered suspect

Anne Arundel County Police are still investigating how an officer's patrol car window was shot out.

Initially detectives thought they knew who was responsible, because it happened as officers were in search of a teen that was seen in the area armed with a gun.

But after speaking with that individual, it's now believed the two incidents aren't related.

It all started Monday morning around Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive.

Police received a call from a woman who'd just come across a teen in the woods armed with a handgun.

The boy apparently told the woman he was using the gun to shoot small critters.

An officer heading to the scene was stopped at an intersection when they heard a pop and noticed their back window shattered.

This launched a frantic search for the teen leading schools and residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place.

After receiving multiple tips, police spoke with the teen in question. Turns out the teen was 18-years-old, not 14-15 like originally thought.

He admitted to speaking to the woman and told police the same thing he told her. Detectives found out the weapon he had was a pellet gun, therefore no charges were filed.

As for who shattered the cop car window, that remains under investigation. Police do not believe there is any community threat.

