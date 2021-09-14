El Salvador: Bitcoin in El Salvador: Everyone for Himself | Economie

Back in the eye of the hurricane nonstop for more than five years. El Salvador’s government announces the adoption of Bitcoin as a legal currency and talk Basel Convention Regulatory Proposal They once again brought to the table the complexity of defining the playing field for digital currencies and crypto assets. International coordination is increasingly necessary. The strong growth of this type of currency and asset – an obvious risk – has stormed the investment markets in the past decade. The lack of a definition of the regulatory framework that provides these markets and platforms with greater guarantees is fueling interest and controversy.