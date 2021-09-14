CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new technology that can prevent Li-ion battery fires

By Nanyang Technological University
techxplore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterials scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found a way to prevent internal short-circuits, the main cause of fires in lithium (Li)-ion batteries. Billions of Li-ion batteries are produced annually for use in mobile phones, laptops, personal mobile devices, and the huge battery packs of electric vehicles...

