CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL power rankings: Giants near the bottom following rough opening game

By Big Blue View
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL.com: No. 27 (was 24) Daniel Jones keeps doing it.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Power Rankings: Week 1 Edition

The 2021 NFL season is HERE! Well, it’s actually two days away from this publish time, but you get the point. Now is the perfect time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! Let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up. What differentiates these rankings from others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. So, enjoy!
NFL
Battle Red Blog

2021 NFL Power Rankings: It Begins Again

Traditional power rankings overreact to one HUGE WIN and one sad (!) loss. Rarely do they take in account the entire season. To give a more accurate representation of what’s going on, and where these teams currently stand, I will not equivocate or give into the yank of heartstrings the NFL season brings week to week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
JetsCountry

Jets Pass Giants in Week 1 Power Rankings

Both teams lost on Sunday, but the Jets leapfrogged the Giants in Sports Illustrated's Week 1 power rankings. Gang Green entered this season listed as SI's 30th ranked team while the Giants were sitting pretty in the No. 21 spot. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed that the Jets had jumped...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#The New York Giants#The Denver Broncos
chatsports.com

NFL power rankings: Giants stay at No. 28 after heartbreaking loss

It is officially that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The New York Giants dropped to 0-2 after a heartbreaking, last-second 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. A controversial offside penalty on the game-winning field goal granted Washington’s Dustin Hopkins another chance at the kick, which he converted.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants rise in USA TODAY power rankings despite Week 2 loss

The New York Giants fell to the Washington Football Team, 30-29, in Week 2 but still managed to climb in the USA TODAY power rankings despite that. Nate Davis brushed off the team’s fifth consecutive 0-2 start and although he did manage to fit in another shot at quarterback Daniel Jones, had the Giants jump from No. 30 overall to No. 27 overall.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy