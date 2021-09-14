NFL power rankings: Giants near the bottom following rough opening game

Brian Daboll will fill a head coaching vacancy in the NFL. Could be next year, could be the year after, could be any point in the next five years. When the time comes, it might/should/will be the reward for his role in nourishing and unlocking the talent of Josh Allen.
The 2021 NFL season is HERE! Well, it’s actually two days away from this publish time, but you get the point. Now is the perfect time for everyone’s favorite meaningful exercise: NFL Power Rankings! Let’s take a look at how all 32 teams stack up. What differentiates these rankings from others is that they’re the only truly accurate ones in the entire universe. So, enjoy!
CBS Sports (Prisco): No. 24. This is a prove-it year for quarterback Daniel Jones. He has to show he’s the long-term answer. Getting a healthy Saquon Barkley back will help. The concern is the line in front of him. NFL.com: No. 24. Will the Giants have Saquon Barkley on the...
Traditional power rankings overreact to one HUGE WIN and one sad (!) loss. Rarely do they take in account the entire season. To give a more accurate representation of what’s going on, and where these teams currently stand, I will not equivocate or give into the yank of heartstrings the NFL season brings week to week.
Both teams lost on Sunday, but the Jets leapfrogged the Giants in Sports Illustrated's Week 1 power rankings. Gang Green entered this season listed as SI's 30th ranked team while the Giants were sitting pretty in the No. 21 spot. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed that the Jets had jumped...
The good news, for those who put any stock in NFL team power rankings, is the Giants are not ranked dead last in the MMQB's weekly power rankings. That dishonor of being ranked dead last belongs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that appears to be an even bigger mess right now than the Giants.
It is officially that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The New York Giants dropped to 0-2 after a heartbreaking, last-second 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. A controversial offside penalty on the game-winning field goal granted Washington’s Dustin Hopkins another chance at the kick, which he converted.
The New York Giants fell to the Washington Football Team, 30-29, in Week 2 but still managed to climb in the USA TODAY power rankings despite that. Nate Davis brushed off the team’s fifth consecutive 0-2 start and although he did manage to fit in another shot at quarterback Daniel Jones, had the Giants jump from No. 30 overall to No. 27 overall.
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
Kyler Murray had a tremendous first half as the Arizona Cardinals took a 24-6 lead over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Murray threw for 201 yards and two touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown late in the second quarter. That rushing touchdown was truly remarkable. Just look. So...
During a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Buc’s Super Bowl Parade. Brady also told the Tampa Bay Times that he believes COVID will be a bigger problem in 2021 than it was in 2020. “You...
Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
If fashion is supposed to be a conversation starter, Ciara’s outfit to the Met Gala absolutely did its job. She wore a football-inspired dress with Russell Wilson’s number on it in Seahawks colors. She also carried a mini-football around with her and wore Wilson’s Super Bowl ring on her hand. The entire outfit was a flex.
It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
Comments / 0