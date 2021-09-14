Zoom announces new alliances with live translation service and Facebook’s ‘metaverse’

BUENOS AIRES – The Facebook company will invest 1.5 million dollars in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development, a novelty in Latin America. The agreement, signed last week with nearly 150 media outlets, will enable 3,000 journalists to be trained and will also help Facebook develop business deals. It is part of the Facebook Journalism Project that involves collaboration with media from around the world. The three-year Argentine investment aims to “support almost 150 media of all sizes and regions of the country,” Julieta Shamma, director of Facebook’s strategic media associations in Latin America, told AFP. The agreement involves commercial commitments with around 30 Argentine newspapers, including Clarín, La Nación, Pagina12 and Infobae to attract more links to the Facebook platform. “We are collaborating with the media to test different ways to help people find and connect with news on Facebook,” said Shamma. Facebook will offer training on topics such as product development, format experimentation and use of statistics, among others. “We believe that the digital transformation will create new opportunities for the news ecosystem, offering different possibilities to expand the audience through social and interactive formats, and to monetize the content,” added Shamma. Facebook has already invested $ 600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to invest another $ 1 billion over the next three years. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.

