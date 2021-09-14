CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Zoom announces new alliances with live translation service and Facebook’s ‘metaverse’

By Misty Tate
theclevelandamerican.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoomTopia 2021 is a fact, and Zoom is news to its users. With the advent of the Govt-19 epidemic, this communication application has taken its place among other services Meeting Microsoft Groups and Google. People need options to personalize their functions, and close support these virtual tools. Through these, workers and students were able to pursue their business and educational pursuits amidst loneliness, turning these sites into a direct bridge to the “new nature”.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
wearebreakingnews.com

Facebook Invests In New Alliances With The Argentine Press

BUENOS AIRES – The Facebook company will invest 1.5 million dollars in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development, a novelty in Latin America. The agreement, signed last week with nearly 150 media outlets, will enable 3,000 journalists to be trained and will also help Facebook develop business deals. It is part of the Facebook Journalism Project that involves collaboration with media from around the world. The three-year Argentine investment aims to “support almost 150 media of all sizes and regions of the country,” Julieta Shamma, director of Facebook’s strategic media associations in Latin America, told AFP. The agreement involves commercial commitments with around 30 Argentine newspapers, including Clarín, La Nación, Pagina12 and Infobae to attract more links to the Facebook platform. “We are collaborating with the media to test different ways to help people find and connect with news on Facebook,” said Shamma. Facebook will offer training on topics such as product development, format experimentation and use of statistics, among others. “We believe that the digital transformation will create new opportunities for the news ecosystem, offering different possibilities to expand the audience through social and interactive formats, and to monetize the content,” added Shamma. Facebook has already invested $ 600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to invest another $ 1 billion over the next three years. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
makeuseof.com

The Facebook Metaverse, Explained (And Why You Should Care)

Like all great protagonists, Facebook was born from humble origins: a Harvard dorm and a young man with the intention of publicly rating his university peers based on looks. This young man with a dream, Mark Zuckerberg, risked his youth, dropped out of college and went on to build the social media giant we've all come to know: Facebook.
INTERNET
pensacolavoice.com

Video Calling or Virtual Reality Meeting: New Facebook’s App Surpasses Zoom – 2021 Guide

The pandemic has greatly popularized meetings via video calling on applications such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Many have had to adapt quickly to the new trend and the idea that holding meetings is entirely possible if its participants are in remote locations is the standard at the moment. But in addition to becoming a means of facilitating business communication, Zoom has also made it easier for friends to organize their virtual, fun hours in which they would put coffee mugs in front of them pretending to talk to each other in a coffee shop or each would play, e.g. online slot at some of the casinos with no deposit bonuses cataloged here pretending to do so with their friend sitting next to him, as well as for families to stay in touch while the coronavirus caused us to be separated. Whatever the reason for using it was, Zoom was suddenly everywhere.
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

Facebook’s vision of the metaverse has a critical flaw

The “metaverse” is back in the headlines. Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Facebook “will effectively transition from … being a social media company to being a metaverse company.” Facebook plans to create “an embodied internet” — powered by its Oculus headsets and bridging the company’s platforms in virtual space. And Facebook is not alone, as Epic Games, Disney, and other corporations are also investing billions in their virtual worlds.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Translation#Metaverse#Virtual Worlds#Zoomtopia 2021#Microsoft Groups#Google Meat#Jumboard#Microsoft Teams#Oculus Horizons#Augmented Reality
MarketWatch

Zoom Video stock slips as new features announced at conference

Zoom Video Technologies Inc. (ZM) shares slipped Monday after the videoconferencing company announced a new suite of tools at its Zoomtopia 2021 conference. Zoom shares declined 3% to $292.22 in afternoon trading, and are down 24% over the past 12 months. One of the features announced was “Zoom Whiteboard,” a digital-canvas collaboration tool that allows users to interact with each other as if they were using an in-person whiteboard, with Zoom collaborating with Facebook Inc. (FB) to use Oculus Horizon Workrooms for a VR experience. Another announcement was “Zoom Video Engagement Center,” where customers can consult with experts in industry-specific trusted experiences like healthcare visits. Other new features include real-time translation and transcription of meetings, along with expanding “Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery” to include separate video feeds of in-office participants so they can be viewed equally by remote employees.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Zoom update is finally adding live translation

At its annual Zoomtopia event, Zoom announced its plans to bring a number of innovations and new features to its video conferencing platform to help kick off the next era of communications. One such feature that users of the company's video conferencing software have been eagerly awaited is live translation...
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Google Translate’s Upcoming ‘Material You’ Redesign Detailed in New Leak

Google Translate is getting the much-awaited Material You redesign with version 6.23. The update is now rolling out through the Play Store, though the changes aren’t officially live. Some digging by 9to5Google has revealed what’s in store with Translate. The redesign will be in line with the Material You design...
TECHNOLOGY
dailynewsen.com

Zoom Announces New And Interesting Services And Features At Zoomtopia 2021

Zoom became a leader in the video solutions space since the acceleration of video call solutions and hybrid/remote workflows during Covid-19. Zoom has matured significantly in many ways, including security and privacy, since it was thrust into the spotlight at the pandemic’s beginning. Since then, I have been watching Zoom very closely and wanted to unpack some of the new innovations that Zoom has to offer in the video call solutions space. Let’s dive right in.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Zoom is adding live translation services, more hybrid work features

At its annual Zoomtopia conference on Monday, Zoom unveiled several new features for the video chat platform, aiming to help its millions of users in the transition to the hybrid workforce. Upgrades include live, multilanguage transcription and translation for Zoom calls. The platform will use machine learning and natural language...
SOFTWARE
uploadvr.com

Facebook Announces Zoom Partnership For Horizon Workrooms

Facebook announced a collaboration with video conferencing application Zoom, integrating Zoom meetings natively into Facebook’s new remote work solution for VR, Horizon Workrooms. The integration won’t arrive until next year but will allow you to “easily join Zoom Meetings and use Zoom Whiteboard all from within VR.”. Horizon Workrooms is...
INTERNET
channele2e.com

Zoom Announces Partner Program for Zoom Phone BYOC

At its Zoomtopia Partner Connect conference, Zoom announced that all its reseller partners will be able to sell Zoom Phone Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) licenses. Previously, only Zoom Master Agents could refer deals for Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC. Zoom is currently running a pilot program for select resellers that meet specific requirements to sell Zoom Phone BYOC and expects to add more resellers by the end of 2021, according to the statement.
CELL PHONES
theclevelandamerican.com

Microsoft users, no longer passwords, notify new account login methods

Opening an account, even on physical services such as an app, gaming sites, emails and locks, alarms, you always need a password. So far this is the simplest way to protect data and accounts. The security layer password that many people know and trust for sure, but because they are...
TECHNOLOGY
techacrobat.com

How translation services help businesses to grow

Business growth indicates more clients and customers. And more and more clients means that they are going to be from different areas of the world and speak other languages. Consequently, your business will receive calls from various customers who speak different languages. And, your company will have to be ready for these types of calls. This is when translation services will be extremely beneficial for your business.
ECONOMY
theclevelandamerican.com

Wipro announces joint space for innovation with Google Cloud

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a world leader in information technology, consulting and business process services, today announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore, India. This cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption, and accelerate innovation to drive...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy