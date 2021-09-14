Big Blue View Podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ tape from week 1
New York Giants fans were warned of a slow start to the season by wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and it turned out those warnings were prescient. The Giants opened up the season with Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio getting his first September win as a head coach. At first blush, the Giants’ offense sputtered and the defense couldn’t get out of its own way when it counted. But what would a re-watch of the tape reveal?www.chatsports.com
