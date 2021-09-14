Big Blue View Podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ tape from week 1

Saquon Barkley has cleared the final hurdle in his comeback. The dynamic running back and three-time team captain is set to play in his first game since he suffered a serious knee injury last Sept. 20 and underwent surgery on Oct. 30. Barkley, who is the first player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, was limited in practice this week and listed as "questionable" on the final injury report. He did not appear on the official inactive list, which is released 90 minutes before kickoff. The New York Giants open the 2021 season at home against the Denver Broncos.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO