Mixed signals: Looking at Daniel Jones vs. the Denver Broncos
In his 2021 debut against the Denver Broncos, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones showed some of the things I was hoping to see from him this season. His decision-making, particularly when the post-snap picture changed from his pre-snap expectations, was solid. He looked good on some of those back-to-the-defense, play-action designs that cut into the time a quarterback has to diagnose the defense and make the right read. He made some throws, particularly in the downfield passing game, with great accuracy.www.chatsports.com
