Jerry Cantrell remembers watching Axl Rose throw his Alice in Chains demo tape away

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Cantrell once gave Axl Rose a demo tape when Alice in Chains were in their nascent years – and the Guns N' Roses frontman threw it away. As he explained in a speech honoring Slash at the Sunset Strip Music Festival in 2010, he went to see GNR in concert, and “brought a demo tape down to give the band”.

