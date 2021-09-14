Jerry Cantrell remembers watching Axl Rose throw his Alice in Chains demo tape away

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, who is currently promoting his upcoming solo album, "Brighten", spoke to the "Let There Be Talk" podcast with with rock and roll comedian Dean Delray about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're talking about doing some gigs in 2022. We're just trying to figure it out. I think we wanted to just err on the side of caution rather than push it. And I wanted to do that with my record too. So we thought we would just wait till 2022. So from March to May, we're planning on doing a States run for the 'Brighten' tour, on my record, and hopefully, COVID willing, maybe a little jaunt over to Europe. And then maybe toward the end of summer, fall, ALICE is talking about doing some shows with maybe some other bands as well."

