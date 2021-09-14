CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

The Police Advisory Commission is hiring!

By Daniel Guy
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbGAc_0bvnfcPT00

The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) is charged with assessing the policies, practices, and customs of the Philadelphia Police Department with a focus on maximizing trust between the police and the communities they serve.

In June 2021, Mayor Kenney signed legislation to authorize the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) to become a new, independent civilian oversight agency. The legislation creates new powers for CPOC while also continuing Police Advisory Commission practices that have proven impactful. CPOC will expand on the PAC’s capacity and authority, and PAC operations will continue as the transition to CPOC occurs. This legislation greatly increases transparency of police misconduct and discipline, and empowers civilians to lead investigations of complaints against police; a power that is currently the sole jurisdiction of the Philadelphia Police Department.

New staff will be hired into the PAC and will transition with their positions into the CPOC. For more information on the future operations of the CPOC, see the signed legislation here: https://phila.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=9467893&GUID=C6A211CE-2B2B-4E88-9228-0FE869592D03

The CPOC will require talented team members who have the desire and dedication to improve policing in Philadelphia. Check out the postings below for more information on each position.

Investigator/Senior Investigator

Auditor/Monitor

Project Coordinator

Community Outreach and Constituent Services Specialist

Policy Analyst

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Philadelphia Police#Cpoc#Pac
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

142
Followers
555
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy