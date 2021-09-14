The Police Advisory Commission is hiring!

The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) is charged with assessing the policies, practices, and customs of the Philadelphia Police Department with a focus on maximizing trust between the police and the communities they serve.

In June 2021, Mayor Kenney signed legislation to authorize the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) to become a new, independent civilian oversight agency. The legislation creates new powers for CPOC while also continuing Police Advisory Commission practices that have proven impactful. CPOC will expand on the PAC’s capacity and authority, and PAC operations will continue as the transition to CPOC occurs. This legislation greatly increases transparency of police misconduct and discipline, and empowers civilians to lead investigations of complaints against police; a power that is currently the sole jurisdiction of the Philadelphia Police Department.

New staff will be hired into the PAC and will transition with their positions into the CPOC. For more information on the future operations of the CPOC, see the signed legislation here: https://phila.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=9467893&GUID=C6A211CE-2B2B-4E88-9228-0FE869592D03

The CPOC will require talented team members who have the desire and dedication to improve policing in Philadelphia. Check out the postings below for more information on each position.

Investigator/Senior Investigator

Auditor/Monitor

Project Coordinator

Community Outreach and Constituent Services Specialist

Policy Analyst