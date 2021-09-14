CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Netflix Releases Teaser For Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay's 'Colin in Black & White'

By Mekishana Pierre‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming series from co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black & White. The six-episode limited series features Jaden Michael as a young Colin before he becomes the cultural icon and activist known to the world today. The streaming site describes the show as a coming-of-age story that follows the former NFL player during his youth as he tackles the obstacles of race, class and culture as a Black adopted child of a white family.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mic

Colin Kaepernick's new Netflix documentary highlights the man behind the icon

For the last five years, you can probably count on two hands the amount of times you've seen Colin Kaepernick make any public statements. On October 29, his Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White will be the first time he tells the world the story of the man whose identity has been lost in his iconography.
NFL
Roger Ebert

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Belfast, Colin in Black and White

The Toronto International Film Festival, a bellwether for the awards season, typically invites a certain kind of film: prestige period pieces, serious dramas on heavy subjects, and especially biopics. This year offers three wildly different kinds of biopics: an eccentric Victorian set tale concerning one man’s love of cats, a famous actor’s modest childhood within the religiously divided city of Belfast, and a miniseries about a politically passionate quarterback. They show the wide eclectic range that can sometimes spring from what can be a rote genre.
NFL
coveteur.com

Ava DuVernay’s Red Carpet Makeup Look was Peak Elegance

For the 2021 Emmy Awards, writer, producer, and director Ava DuVernay embodied modern Hollywood glamour. DuVernay—who helped to present the iconic Governors Award to actress and dancer Debbie Allen, the first Black woman to receive the honor—wore her sleek signature locks in a high ponytail, executed by hairstylist Vernon François, and a regal blue Cushnie gown, styled by Jason Bolden. However, the pièce de résistance was the stunning navy blue smokey eye.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union make huge announcement amid cheating scandal

NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union grabbed headlines of late after the latter made some shocking revelations about her husband’s history of infidelity. In her new book, You Got Anything Stonger?, Union opened up about the horrific experience she went through when Wade fathered a child with another woman. This time around, it looks like it’s going to be Wade himself who’s going to be sharing his side of the story.
NBA
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Cari Champion
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
New York Post

Here’s who was left out of the 2021 Emmys’ In Memoriam tribute

Well, it seemed like a really thorough recap — until viewers realized Emmys 2021 left one of their own out of the In Memoriam segment. Amid an emotional montage of tributes to lost stars — ranging from Michael K. Williams and Cloris Leachman to Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson — at least one Emmy winner was forgotten.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

42% of Emmy viewers give Cedric the Entertainer an ‘A’ as host: He was ‘brilliant from start to finish’ [POLL RESULTS]

On Sunday night, Cedric the Entertainer was given the nearly impossible task of hosting a major awards show during a global pandemic. And viewers of the 2021 Emmys say he more than succeeded, with 42% of our poll respondents giving him a perfect “A” grade. This group voted that the stand-up comedian and actor of “The Neighborhood,” “The Soul Man” and “Barbershop” was “brilliant from start to finish” during the three-hour-plus broadcast on CBS. Here are the complete Emmy host poll results: A — Brilliant from start to finish! — 42% B — I rather liked him — 9% C — He was just...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#American Football#Black White#Espn Docuseries
Footwear News

Kerry Washington’s Silky Corset Gown Elevates One of 2021’s Biggest Trends at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington turned one of 2021’s biggest trends into a red carpet moment at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The “Scandal” actress tapped Law roach to help her style her ensemble for the evening, arriving at the show in Los Angeles in glam attire. The look, custom courtesy of Etro, featured a cowl neck, floor-sweeping hem and a cinched corset waist; the entirety of the design was formed from a silky glacier blue fabric for a glam appeal. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Jean Smart Reveals the 'Really Special' Way 13-Year-Old Son Forrest Reacted to Her Emmy Win

Backstage at Sunday's 2021 Emmy Awards, Jean Smart reflected on what it meant to win after "such a difficult last six months." Smart, 70, took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Hacks and, as she acknowledged onstage during her acceptance speech, the celebration comes in the wake of the death of her late husband, Richard Gilliland.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Jean Smart joins Betty White as the only performers to complete the comedy Emmy trifecta

As expected, “Hacks” star Jean Smart took home the Emmy for Best Comedy Actress during Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. In doing so, the 11-time nominee became just the second person in history to win an Emmy in the comedy lead, supporting and guest categories — and all for different shows. The only other person to complete the trifecta is the legendary Betty White. On the HBO Max comedy, Smart portrays Deborah Vance, a comedy pioneer with a long-running Vegas show who reluctantly takes a young writer (newcomer and Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder) under her wing. It’s an unforgettable and quite...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Issa Rae Takes the Plunge in a Metallic Fishnet Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards

Issa Rae added a touch of modern flair to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet lineup tonight. The “Insecure” actress tapped stylist Jason Rembert and his brand Aliette for the show this evening in Los Angeles. The bespoke design included a plunging, spaghetti-strap silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem, all formed with a metallic fishnet fabric. Balanced with black undergarments and drop earrings, fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Kathryn Hahn also brought fishnet to the 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy