KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Student scientists are learning with guidance from mentors as they track their tiny satellite orbiting above the earth. The RamSat device, named for the Robertsville Middle School Rams, has been orbiting the earth since being launched from the International Space Station in June. They are tweaking the device to get photos of forests in the Great Smoky Mountains area around Gatlinburg where wildfires destroyed hundreds of acres in 2016. So far, the few photos the satellite has taken are showing an area north of Gatlinburg, so scientists are helping students reorient RamSat with computer coding and radio communication.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO