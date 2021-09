Paul Rabil, the most recognizable name in the sport of lacrosse, is retiring as a player in order to focus on building the Professional Lacrosse League. The PLL, which played its first season in 2019, is coming to the end of a three-year rights deal with NBCUniversal. Its games initially aired on NBCSports Network and subscription streaming outlet NBC Sports Gold, but this season have shifted mostly to Peacock’s premium tier. (NBCSN is shutting down at the end of this year.) The PLL’s 2021 championship game, between the Chaos and the Whipsnakes (teams in the PLL are not tied to cities...

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO