CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ian Desmond named Rockies’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award for 5th straight year

By Joe Nguyen
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Desmond has been named the Rockies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the fifth straight year, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The annual award, which started in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award” and was renamed after Clemente’s death in 1972, is given to the player who best represents baseball “through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” The award winner will be announced at a date to be determined.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Hot Rockies host Dodgers, Giants with NL West title up for grabs

OK, so it’s not the playoffs, and there will be no Rocktober 2021. But the Rockies will play meaningful games this week at Coors Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants come to town with the National League West title up for grabs. The Giants (97-53) lead the Dodgers (96-54) by one game with 12 games remaining.
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Celebrate Roberto' kicks off days of Clemente events

Even Pittsburghers who don’t follow the Pirates have never forgotten Roberto Clemente. In the nearly half century since his tragic death, there has been a bridge named after him and a museum created to honor his memory. And next week there will be plenty to remind people of the great humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera nominated for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera is one of 30 players in the running for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award. The honor is given to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." Each team gets to nominate one player.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rangers’ 2021 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee Jose Trevino reflects on his 2021 season

Jose Trevino is finishing up nearly an entire season at the major league level for the first time in his young career. Trevino has become a leader in the organization and cemented himself into the hearts of Texas Rangers’ fans. Trevino will be close to one hundred games played by the end of the season despite missing a month due to injury.
NHL
Salina Post

Royals select Perez as Clemente Award nominee for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Major League Baseball announced today that catcher Salvador Perez was named the Kansas City Royals’ 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition by a Major League player who best represents...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned from the Chicago White Sox, including closer Liam Hendriks being named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee

The Chicago White Sox continued their three-game series Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels on Roberto Clemente Day. Here are three things we learned at Guaranteed Rate Field. 1. Liam Hendriks felt honored to wear No. 21. Closer Liam Hendriks is the Sox’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The honor, according to an MLB release, recognizes the player “who best represents the game of ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Ian Desmond
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Alec Bohm
MLB

Musgrove nominated for Clemente Award

SAN FRANCISCO -- During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, Joe Musgrove spent an awful lot of time in the city's Roberto Clemente museum. He made a point to learn as much as he could about the legacy of Clemente, and his charitable works. A baseball fan and a student of the game first, Musgrove resolved to leave an off-field legacy of his own.
MLB
KMBC.com

Royals catcher Salvador Perez nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Royals catcher Salvador Perez was named the Kansas City Royals' 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition by a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions both on and off the field.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#The Boys Girls Clubs#Mlb Com Clemente21#Justin Turner
Post-Crescent

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Brent Suter’s Brewers career has been defined as much by his charitable endeavors as the versatility he’s brought to the pitching staff. It came as no surprise, then, that the left-hander was nominated by the club as its nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the major-leaguer “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Hendriks is wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day

Liam Hendriks glued “Roberto Clemente Award nominee” patches to his game cleats before the White Sox’ contest against the Angels on Wednesday. He donned a name-less No. 21 jersey. Fittingly, Hendriks hoped to pitch Wednesday so he could auction off the game-worn gear for charity. As the White Sox’ nominee...
MLB
MLB

Clemente nominee Bichette grows the game

As the son of a Major Leaguer, Bo Bichette has been given every opportunity and resource to succeed as a ballplayer. That meant being outfitted with new gear, playing on travel teams and attending prospect showcases. Bichette knows many kids, including some of his own friends and teammates growing up,...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Aaron Civale earns Cleveland Indians’ nomination for MLB’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale is the team’s 2021 nominee for Major League Baseball’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, given annually in recognition of an individual’s extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Civale, 26, and his fiancée, Fran Barilla, have...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
chatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast celebrates Roberto Clemente

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick celebrate the memory and legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates and MLB legend Roberto Clemente and discuss the team’s third straight series victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Ryan Yarbrough, Nelson Cruz up for Roberto Clemente Award

Each major-league club has a nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which goes to the player who shows extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, on and off the field. The Rays have two nominees — sort of. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is the Rays’ official nominee, but designated hitter...
MLB
MLB

Mancini is O's nominee for Clemente Award

BALTIMORE -- When Trey Mancini began brainstorming ways he could impact others, he had no idea the hurdles he was about to face. This was before he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, before the COVID-19 pandemic and before he became an inspiration to millions simply by being on the field. This was in late 2019, when Mancini and his sisters created the framework for what would become his foundation, aimed at establishing long-term charitable roots in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy