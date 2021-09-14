Ian Desmond named Rockies’ nominee for Roberto Clemente Award for 5th straight year
Ian Desmond has been named the Rockies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the fifth straight year, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The annual award, which started in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award” and was renamed after Clemente’s death in 1972, is given to the player who best represents baseball “through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” The award winner will be announced at a date to be determined.www.denverpost.com
