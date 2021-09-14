CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida mom reunited with daughter who was abducted 14 years ago

By CNN
 7 days ago
CLERMONT, Fla. — A mother has been reunited with her daughter, now 19, who was just 6 years old when she was abducted from her home in 2007, officials said.

Officers with the Clermont Police Department said Angelica Vences-Salgado contacted them and claimed that her missing daughter reached out to her on social media on September 2.

Jacqueline Hernandez told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet up with her at The Point of Entry in Laredo, Texas, on September 10, police said.

CPD worked with state and federal agencies ahead of the reunion “to intercept the victim and to determine if the identity of the female was the victim in this case.”

This case was a “prime example” of what can happen when multiple agencies cooperate, a spokesperson for CPD said. Together, the teams “were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years,” CPD Chief Charles Broadway said in a release.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

