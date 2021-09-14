Little People star Caryn Chandler’s son Connor reveals he’s now sober after harassment case & claims baby ‘changed’ him

LITTLE People, Big World star Caryn Chandler's son Connor is now sober after he was busted in a drunken argument with his reality star mother- and he claims being a new dad has changed him for the better.

Connor, 22, was arrested on January 11, 2020 and was charged with two counts of harassment against Caryn, who is Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's girlfriend.

In May, he received two additional charges of "attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon" and "did unlawfully and intentionally damage property, the property of Caryn Chandler," as he pleaded not guilty to all at the time the charges were filed.

However, The Sun exclusively revealed Connor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief on the day of his scheduled trial this month, while the other three charges were dropped.

Despite the legal troubles, Connor has been on good terms with his famous mother since his arrest, and she even threw him a gender reveal party before the birth of his son, Liam, with girlfriend Ashlee.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, he said: "Becoming a dad is a feeling like no other. I have been gifted by God the most amazing thing I could have ever asked for.

"The first couple weeks were tiring, but I didn't even think about how tired I was because I know that my son is happy and feeling the way he should at all times.

"My relationship with my mom is right back to where it should be, better and happier then ever seeing each other even more now that Liam has arrived.

"I am completely sober and have been for a long time. Being a dad has only made me want to go above in beyond in every aspect of my life to set a good example for my son."

He continued: "My mom feels above and beyond and could not be happier that she is Liam's grandmother. She sees him all the time and loves him more than anyone.

"My mom, dad, and sister, all came to see him through the nursing window after the birth since they could not come in due to Covid and she cried and cried and cried when she first saw him, it was the happiest I've seen her."

'I PUNCHED THE WALL'

Speaking about the night he argued with his mom, Connor says he came home from a night out drinking with friends, after previously opening up about his time in rehab as a teen when he became hooked on Xanax.

He revealed: "My mother was very upset with me. It went from a small argument to yelling about how I came home so intoxicated.

"We yelled for a couple minutes, I punched the wall in anger and it ended up leaving a dent/hole. I was not acting like myself."

"I regret every decision I made that night as it led to an officer getting mad at me and charging me with things that did not ever happen," he claimed.

Connor added: "My mom and I have always loved each other and that never changed, people make mistakes, you move past them, you learn from them, and you continue to love each other."

THE FALLOUT

Connor received 18 months of bench probation, which means he will be checking in with a judge and not a probation officer.

He has also been ordered to complete 48 hours of community service and pay $200 in fees.

The TV star's son is also to have "no offensive touching" with his mother.

Connor told The Sun: "I feel upset about the arrest, I think I deserve what I got though because I will always hold myself accountable for my actions.

"Community service is good for anyone in trouble or not so I'm happy to be helping my community as my punishment.

"I think every single thing currently going on in my life is going good and moving upward."

NEW ARRIVAL

Talking about the birth of his son Liam, he said his girlfriend Ashlee started going into labor while at dinner with her mom and he was at home watching a movie with a friend.

He said: "She waiting a bit then decided to go to the closest birthing center [Willamette Falls Medical Center] where she found out she was 4cm dilated and that Liam was coming soon.

"I was on the phone with her mom when they found out she was 4cm and I grabbed our hospital bags. We prepped for his birth and got the the hospital as fast as I could.

"I delivered my son and cut his umbilical cord. Ashlee was in labor for about 24hrs until Liam was born August 22nd at 9:42am. We stayed in hospital for two days after birth and then took Liam home."

'HE IS SO STRONG'

He continued: "Liam is doing just how he should be. He is so strong moving his head all around already and tossing and turning at less than two weeks old.

"The sleepless nights is probably the hardest part. You get used to it, but at the same time it can affect daily tasks being done on time.

"Everything is just about what I expected. He eats, sleeps, and sh**s, and that’s about all so far.

"The one thing I did not expect was the change in my mentality as soon as was born. Once you watch you kid come into this world, everything changes immediately."

Connor said he and Ashlee would eventually like at least one more baby together, and added: "So far no engagement or wedding plans, but that all might change very soon."

ONE HAPPY GRANDMA

His mom Caryn, 53, took to Instagram to share the news that her first grandson had arrived.

The reality star posted a sweet photo of the tiny newborn while wrapped in a swaddling blanket and wearing a tiny gray hat.

The TV personality captioned her shot: "I'm a Grandma! Sweet baby Liam Joseph Chandler arrived Sunday August 22nd (2 weeks early). A bouncing 6lbs 12 oz of pure joy. My heart… is bursting!"

Fans swarmed the comments with congratulations and good wishes as they celebrated the baby's arrival.

